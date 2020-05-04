Rick and Morty: How to watch Promortyus, the new Alien-themed episode

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

While Rick and Morty has been on hiatus, the real world has gone almost as nuts as the surreal world of the Adult Swim animated show. If only somebody had a Meeseeks in our world and could ask the little request-fulfilling blue dudes to cure the coronavirus. But it always helps to have something to look forward to in tough times, and at least we can count off the days on a calendar (remember calendars? that big empty thing that used to be full?) until the next new Rick and Morty episode airs on May 10.

What we know about the next episode

The show's official Twitter account revealed the upcoming episode titles. The May 10 episode is Promortyus; the May 17 episode is The Vat of Acid Episode (gee, wonder what that's about?); the May 24 show is Childrick of Mort; and the May 31 season finale is called Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri.

A brief teaser shows that yep, Promortyus is a reference to the Alien sci-fi franchise, which features a 2012 film called Prometheus.

If you know the Alien franchise, you know it's full of terrifying acid-blooded, face-hugging creatures, and so is the Rick and Morty episode, apparently. Rick seems to have stirred up the creatures by "looking at a wet egg," even though Morty told him not to do that, dammit. Mad scientist Rick is a little cocky that a society of face-hugging parasites won't be tough to navigate -- until he gets up a little closer and changes his mind. But on the bright side, the aliens have "got an M&M store." Sweet dreams, we guess.

When and where to watch?

You can watch Promortyus on May 10 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. PT.

The show returned May 3 with a complex and self-referential episode titled Never Ricking Morty. The return was debated by fans -- some of whom loved the sly meta-references, others who wanted a different approach.

Fans have waited five months for the fourth season to return. Five episodes of season 4 aired in 2019, and now that the May 3 episode has been shown, there are still four unaired shows yet to come this season. So the May 10 episode is only the second new episode of 2020, but it's actually the sixth show of season 4. Old episodes can be watched on Hulu, but season 4 shows won't appear there until after the entire season airs.

We have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in our streaming library. We should see S4 join our streaming library some time after the season finishes airing on TV. If you'd like to stream S4 as it airs, you can do so with Hulu + Live TV: https://t.co/xiny322tcE! — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) November 20, 2019

Don't have Cartoon Network? Rick and Morty episodes also stream on . And when HBO Max arrives in May, Rick and Morty will be on there as well.

How to catch up



Sure, you could just tune in to the next new episode knowing little more than the two main characters' names, but where's the fun in that? You need to take your time and enjoy the back catalog of craziness, starting with the 2013 pilot. Old episodes are available for streaming on Hulu, or you can buy whole seasons or individual episodes on or , or whole seasons on DVD, if that's your thing. Want a freebie or two? Adult Swim has a free stream of Rick and Morty episodes, shown one at a time, but you can't choose the one that's on.

What happened in the first half of the season

Before the May 3 show, five episodes of season 4 aired, and they were pretty much standalone shows, meaning they're fun to watch, but don't necessarily move the show forward in any lasting way. (Which, with a show like this, is just fine. This isn't X-Files.)

In the first episode, Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat, Rick introduces Morty to special alien crystals that can show him his death, which is a really bad idea. In the second, The Old Man and the Seat, we learn Rick really, really likes his special toilet. Episode 3, One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty, features the return of Mr. Poopybutthole -- now a professor -- and gets a dig in at streaming service Netflix.

In the fourth episode, Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty, Morty gets a dragon, which is exactly as much of a bad idea as you might think. And the fifth episode, Rattlestar Ricklactica, features a world of time-traveling space snakes. (And there's snake jazz, which Summer digs.)

Cartoon Network/Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Need a little more Rick and Morty?

On March 28, the show released a five-minute short film titled Samurai & Shogun. It's inspired by a classic manga called Lone Wolf and Cub, which also inspired the Bob's Burgers episode Hawk and Chick, as well as the second episode of the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian.

Correction, April 21: Adult Swim's parent channel is the Cartoon Network.