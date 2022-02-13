How to watch The Rock's electrifying Super Bowl team introduction

JBL

Finally... The Rock has come back... to the Super Bowl.

Today we saw something a little different before the big game. We got the national anthem, sure, but then we got The Rock, AKA Dwayne Johnson, to introduce the teams.

It was... electrifying.

The millions... and millions of The Rock's fans watching at home got to see The Great One deliver an old school WWE-style promo. If you missed it, thankfully it's not too hard to find. You can watch it right here.

EPIC SUPER BOWL OPENING BY THE ROCK 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EpqmlyKhJ0 — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2022

Now I guess it's time for the players to lay the smacketh down upon one another's candy asses. Sorry, I'm running out of Rock catchphrases here.

If you smellllllllallalalalalalaaaaaaaa... what The Rock is cooking, etc.



Okay, I'm done. Enjoy the game folks.