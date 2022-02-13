Rewatch the incredible Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem

Peacock

The Super Bowl half-time show always features superstars, but this year's show took things up a notch.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre all performed at at the Super Bowl half-time show -- a production so ridiculous stacked it warranted its own, equally ridiculous trailer. They even brought 50 Cent as a surprise, which absolutely ruled.

He was upside down.

Seeing 50 in the halftime show 🤣 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ZDrnNkrukT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022

Anyway, the show itself? It was a pitch perfect exercise in nostalgia. Given the Super Bowl took place in California, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to be precise, it made sense to round up the old gang and play a West Coast rap inspired show. As a 40 year old man I was the exact perfect demographic for this show and I loved it.

You can and should rewatch it here.

People were losing it as they rightly should have.

Best halftime show ever! — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2022

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Dooooope halftime show!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 14, 2022

millennial group therapy halftime show — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 14, 2022