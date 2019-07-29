Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7, but that doesn't mean you can't reserve the unannounced phone right now. The next installment in the big-screen Note line is expected to come in two different sizes, have improved S-Pen features and lack a headphone jack.

Last week, Samsung began taking reservations for the Note 10 without actually spelling out the phone's name. Technically, Samsung's reservation site is for "the next generation of Galaxy," but the video on the page makes it clear there's a new Note coming.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

By reserving a phone you aren't committed to completing an order once preorders go live, but doing so should ensure that you're able to order and receive a phone on launch day.

Lock down a Note 10 by visiting the reservation page, entering your name and email address, then selecting which carrier you use, or if you want an unlocked model. You don't need to put down a deposit or even enter any payment information until you actually complete your preorder, likely on Aug. 7 after Samsung's Unpacked event ends.