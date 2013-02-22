Remind Me by Astrid helps schedule Gmail responses

Astrid

Are you still flying solo instead of jumping on the Mailbox or Mailstrom bandwagon? That doesn't mean you can't get a little help from Astrid, your friendly squidface to-do list app, when using Gmail in Chrome.

Each time you read your Gmail, you may star or label some of the messages that you want to get back to. This is a great idea in theory, but messages can easily be forgotten. Instead, you can add a reminder to your Astrid that will keep up with your lack of focus on the Internet.

Here's how to get started:

Step 1: Install the Remind Me - by Astrid extension for Google Chrome.





Step 2: Click the new Astrid icon in your Chrome toolbar. You'll be prompted to sign up for or log in to your Astrid account.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 3: Open a Gmail message you want to set a reminder for. Click the Remind Me button that is now to the right-hand side of the default buttons.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Astrid will add the Gmail message to your to-do list. Remind Me - by Astrid allows you to stop fussing with adding an e-mail response to your calendar and lets you stay focused on your current tasks.



