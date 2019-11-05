9 relaxing ways to destress after holiday shopping

Angela Lang/CNET

There's just something special about the holidays: People seem happier and more generous, the weather feels nicer and everything looks a little brighter. But with all the holiday cheer comes loads of holiday shopping, which can seriously take a toll on mind and body.

Next time you leave the mall feeling drained from the massive crowds of people, indulge yourself in one of these relaxing, oh-so-soothing self-care activities.

1. Take a bath or hot shower.

Go ahead. Run a bath and make it all pretty for Instagram. You deserve to take the bath and show off the meticulously placed rose petals, bubbles and glass of wine you won't touch until you get the photo. Add a face mask or your favorite book for extra self-care points.

2. Go for a run or lift weights.

There's no shortage of proof that exercise makes us happier. Moving your body releases all sorts of feel-good endorphins that improve your mood, and the act itself makes you feel strong, fit and productive. Some experts even say exercise can make us smarter, so head out on that next sweat sesh knowing that you might just come away with a better plan for next year's holiday shopping.

3. Get outside.

If hitting the gym is the last thing you want to do after battling hordes of holiday shoppers (no shame in that), consider getting outside for an easy hike or walk. Spending some time in nature can chill you out and help you decompress. Really -- forest bathing is a thing, and you should try it.

4. Take a nap.

Sometimes, all you need (or want) is a good nap. An afternoon snooze, if taken correctly, can recharge you for a happy and productive evening.

5. Make a cozy drink.

Hot cocoa, a homemade latte, warm herbal tea… Whichever suits your fancy, a steaming cup of something tasty can erase feelings of stress and anxiousness. Light a candle and curl up on the couch with a weighted blanket for ultimate coziness.

6. Paint, draw or knit.

Express your feelings creatively. Painting, drawing, knitting and other creative endeavors can help you let off some steam, plus you end up with a creation you can be proud of!

7. Meditate.

Meditation is known to reduce stress and anxiety, alleviate depression and improve sleep and memory. Some research even suggests that meditation can improve physical ailments, including pain and high blood pressure -- two more reasons to ohm and ahh for a few moments after holiday shopping.

8. Turn on your diffuser.

Essential oils certainly smell nice, and the right scent may help you wind down after a long day of pushing carts. A beautifully designed essential oil diffuser makes it all the more exciting.

9. Bake some holiday goodies.

Who doesn't love a Santa-shaped sugar cookie? Chances are you and all your family and friends do love holiday cookies. Baking offers a productive and creative way to get your mind off of holiday stress, so whip up a batch of goodies to share with friends and family (or to eat yourself, we're not judging you).