With the holidays approaching, you're in full cleaning mode. Time to clean your shower head, give the house a wipe down and clear out some space in your fridge to make room for all your holiday food.

That means throwing out that leftover turkey you've been hanging onto since Thanksgiving, checking to see if the milk still smells like milk and tossing that suspicious container of whatever that was. Fortunately, we've got tips for letting you know it's time to kick certain foods to the curb.

For example, you're probably cautious of the eggs that have been sitting in your fridge with a sell-by date of October. But did you know there's an egg test you can conduct to see if they're still OK to eat? Read on for more tips on how to tell if your food is edible or if it's time to say goodbye.

It's leftovers -- and they've overstayed their welcome

If you've had leftovers in your fridge for more than four days, it's time to toss them out just to be safe. The Mayo Clinic says that after four days, the risk of harmful bacteria increases. Nobody needs food poisoning over the holidays.

However, if your leftovers are tightly packed in a sizable quantity, like a quart of soup, you can safely freeze it for later -- just make sure it's not too late.

If it's moldy, it's gotta go

This is an obvious one. If anything in your fridge is growing mold, you need to get rid of it -- yes, that includes cheese and fruits. If only a few of the fruits have mold, like raspberries, you can still eat the non-moldy ones in the container -- just make sure you thoroughly rinse and inspect them.

You could cut off the moldy portions of cheese if there's enough to salvage, but make sure you're leaving a deep enough margin that the mold is gone. Clean the knife between cuts so you're not spreading spores.

It smells rotten

If you've got opened foods in your refrigerator, like deli meat and sausage, you should probably toss them after four days. Or, you cook them in a new dish, which can extend their life. Any longer and they tend to let off a rotten smell, signaling they've gone bad.

It has a slimy texture

Your food should never be slimy -- this goes for meats, veggies and lettuce, especially packaged greens. Deli meat is a repeat offender here. The slime is due to bacteria that have taken over the food. If you open the packaging and notice the food has a slimy film, chuck them in the compost immediately.

Do the egg test

If you've got eggs with a sell-by date that's been well over a month, there's an easy way to tell if they're still good to eat without cracking them open.

You'll need to fill a deep bowl with water and place one egg at a time into the bowl. If the egg goes straight to the bottom and falls on its side, it's still very fresh. If it falls to the bottom, but it's standing up, it's still fine to eat, but you should eat it sooner rather than later. If it floats, it's time to throw it out and buy new eggs.

If they're standing, you'll probably want to use them before they go bad. Check out these egg recipes for things you can make at dinner and brunch.

Pantry items you should throw away now

Canned foods with many or deep dents: If you notice your canned food has a deep dent, especially in the side, steer clear. Small dents to the metal band at the top or bottom of the can could be a result of superficial shipping or storing damage, but deeper depressions raise concern that the food inside is affected by botulism, which according to the CDC, is a serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves.

If you notice your canned food has a deep dent, especially in the side, steer clear. Small dents to the metal band at the top or bottom of the can could be a result of superficial shipping or storing damage, but deeper depressions raise concern that the food inside is affected by botulism, which according to the CDC, is a serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. Potatoes that smell bad: If your potato is growing sprouts, it's still fine to eat. But, if it smells anything other than earthy, it has probably gone bad. Also, look for potatoes that are leaking -- this means they're rotting.

If your potato is growing sprouts, it's still fine to eat. But, if it smells anything other than earthy, it has probably gone bad. Also, look for potatoes that are leaking -- this means they're rotting. Moldy bread: If your bread is moldy, don't try to save it. Just throw it out.

Need more tips for cleaning up for the holidays? Here's how to tell when flour, sugar and other baking ingredients expire and how to clean your showerhead before holiday guests arrive.