Quickly add usernames to comments in Instagram 3.0

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Instagram comments and I have a love-hate relationship. On one hand, I love comments because they lead to some funny conversations and feedback regarding photos. On the other, I hate them because hardly anyone who uses Instagram realizes that in order to get alerted of a new comment on a photo other than your own, you have to be mentioned in the comment.

With a subtle tweak in the latest version of Instagram, on the iPhone at least, you can now quickly mention a username in a comment and ensure that they will see your comment or reply. (The Android version only allows you to delete comments, not reply to them as you can on the iPhone.)

When viewing a comment or comments on a photo, if you want to mention someone, swipe left-to-right on their comment and tap on the small arrow. Their user name will automatically be added to the comment field for you.

Instagram has been sneaking in small features with recent updates. The Camera Roll shortcut was added in v2.5, and now there's a quick way to mention someone in a comment. Neither of these were mentioned in the respective update's release notes. Hopefully this new feature helps people send comments, complete with usernames, from now on.

