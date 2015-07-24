Set Facebook to play videos in HD on the Web

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Chances are, your friends on Facebook share a video or 20 each month. Whether these are news stories, a (supposedly) amazing tip for your health, or a cute cat video, you probably want to see them in the best quality available. Thanks to a reminder shared by Ghacks, you can change the default playback settings and attempt to view the HD version each time. Here's how:

Head to your Facebook account on the Web.

Click the Facebook menu in the top right-hand corner and choose Settings.

On the left-hand side, click Videos.

Next to Default Video Quality, change the drop-box to HD if available.

Now each time you play a video on Facebook, if an HD version is available, it will load for you automatically. Keep in mind that videos will use more bandwidth in HD and may take a bit longer to load, depending on connection speed.