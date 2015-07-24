Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Internet Leer en español

Set Facebook to play videos in HD on the Web

Follow these quick steps to force videos on Facebook's website to load in HD quality by default.

Nicole Cozma/CNET

Chances are, your friends on Facebook share a video or 20 each month. Whether these are news stories, a (supposedly) amazing tip for your health, or a cute cat video, you probably want to see them in the best quality available. Thanks to a reminder shared by Ghacks, you can change the default playback settings and attempt to view the HD version each time. Here's how:

  • Head to your Facebook account on the Web.
Enlarge Image
Facebook main menu. Nicole Cozma/CNET
  • Click the Facebook menu in the top right-hand corner and choose Settings.
  • On the left-hand side, click Videos.
Enlarge Image
Facebook settings. Nicole Cozma/CNET
  • Next to Default Video Quality, change the drop-box to HD if available.

Now each time you play a video on Facebook, if an HD version is available, it will load for you automatically. Keep in mind that videos will use more bandwidth in HD and may take a bit longer to load, depending on connection speed.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real