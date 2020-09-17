PS5 preorders sell out again: Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more

We've been waiting for more details on the PlayStation 5 since it was announced in 2019, and we're finally in touching distance. The PS5 will ship on Nov. 12 in the US, and we know it'll cost $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. Despite being scheduled to kick off on Thursday, most retailers jumped the gun by unexpectedly taking preorders on Wednesday -- and selling out of their preorder allotments in some cases within minutes.

Walmart delivered an additional round of preorders on Thursday night at 6 p.m. PT, only for those to sell out in under a minute, too.

Right now, we can't find any consoles available for preorder. That's hardly surprising after the virtual mayhem I saw in real time yesterday -- retailer preorder pages came online, went down like they were being hit with denial-of-service attacks, and sold out faster than I could report on it. All the inventory at major retailers has come and gone, though there are still some accessories (like the new DualSense Wireless Controller) available for preorder. Here's where we stand as of the most recent publication time. (This story was published earlier and is updated frequently, but feel free to click through the links below -- maybe you'll get lucky.)

Walmart is sold out of preorders too. The controller is still available, though: Preorder the DualSense Wireless Controller for $70

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye-candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera. But click through on the actual console page, and you'll find no way to order at present.

Sony was letting users register here for the opportunity to preorder a PS5, but as of Thursday night, the page says "Registration is now closed."

