The PS5 preorder ship has sailed, but you can still order accessories

We've been waiting for more details on the PlayStation 5 since it was announced in 2019, and we're finally in touching distance. The PS5 will ship on Nov. 12 in the US, and we know it'll cost $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. Despite being scheduled to kick off on Thursday, most retailers jumped the gun by unexpectedly taking preorders on Wednesday -- and selling out of their preorder allotments in some cases within minutes.

Sony/Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Right now, we can't find any consoles available for preorder. That's hardly surprising after the virtual mayhem I saw in real time yesterday -- retailer preorder pages came online, went down like they were being hit with denial-of-service attacks, and sold out faster than I could report on it. All the inventory at major retailers has come and gone, though there are still some accessories (like the new DualSense Wireless Controller) available for preorder. Here's where we stand right now:

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

Sony is still letting users register here for the opportunity to preorder a PS5. Preorder offers have already gone out to some customers. Can you still preorder via this site? Hard to say, but there's no harm in trying.

Walmart is sold out of preorders too. The controller is still available, though: Preorder the DualSense Wireless Controller for $70

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye-candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, along with other details like a partial list of official games, but there's no word on preorders.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony reveals PS5 price and release date

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.