PS5 by Black Friday? Check for restocks at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target

Sony's PlayStation 5 officially dropped in the US on Nov. 12, but thanks to presales and the huge anticipation -- it sold out immediately. Along with the new Xbox and the not as new (but just as excellent) Nintendo Switch, the game consoles are a few of the must-have gifts for the holiday season, and they're all going to be probably the hardest to get your hands on. The PS5 has two versions: a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. If you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 one.

If you haven't already successfully preordered a console, don't expect to be able to walk into Best Buy any day and take one off the shelf. The launch was online-only, and we expect limited inventories through the rest of the year. Every online store is effectively out of stock on the PS5, but if you'd like to spin the roulette wheel, we've pulled together a list of retailers that might restock the PS5 throughout the rest of the year.

Walmart has been making it a little easier by flagging exactly when it's dropping its next batch of inventory online for both versions of the PS5, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Its next wave of consoles will be for sale online at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Best Buy and GameStop are also teasing PS5 and Xbox for Black Friday week, but without the specifics that Walmart is mentioning.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can get the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $820.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

