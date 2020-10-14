CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day storage deals still available on microSD cards, SSDs, hard drives and flash drives

Back up your computer, save more photos and videos or store terabytes of games with one of these bargains.

Update, Oct. 15: Amazon's Prime Day sale officially ended at midnight PT. However, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals still available, and we've identified the best Walmart "Big Save" deals, which remain available through the end of day. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially over but there are still storage steals to be found from brands like SanDisk, WD, Seagate, or Samsung. What follows are some of the best bargains we've found that are available. 

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC: $108

You save $92
SanDisk

The Extreme cards are only slightly slower than SanDisk's Extreme Pro cards, but deliver enough speed for your action cam, drone, game console, phone or tablet. And this is a massive amount of storage (just make sure your device supports cards this large). 

$108 at Amazon

Samsung 860 Pro 512GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD: $130

You save $20
Samsung

The 860 Pro is one of Samsung's fastest and most stable SSD drives. If you're just looking for simple storage, you'll save more money going with a drive like the Lexar below. This is made for heavy computing tasks like NAS, gaming, and video editing. If you don't need this kind of performance, NewEgg has the 500GB 860 Evo version for $65, which is $25 off the regular price. 

$130 at Amazon

WD 5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: $100

Save $30
WD

This 5TB drive is great for backing up crucial files on the go. It's powered by the USB-A port on your computer so there's no need to find an outlet to access or store your files.

$100 at Amazon

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One with 2-Month Xbox Game Pass: $134

You save $16
Western Digital

This USB 3.0 external drive is ready to store 5TB of Xbox games right out of the box. It's a portable drive so you can take this with you wherever you go and doesn't need an external power supply to work. 

$134 at Amazon

Lexar Professional 2000x 128GB SDXC UHS-II card: $160

You save $20
Lexar

This is the fastest SD card Lexar makes; its 260MB/s write speed is twice that of the company's step-down card. It's also designed for durability to stand up to use by professionals. The 64GB capacity is reduced by $20, too, selling for $80. 

$160 at Amazon

PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché 3: $18

You save $7
PNY

PNY's small capless flash drives offer big storage that you can carry on a keychain. The Turbo Attaché 3 is a USB 3.0 drive so it's faster than your average inexpensive USB 2.0 thumb drive -- 10 times faster, PNY says. 

$18 at Amazon

Expired

These deals are no longer available. 

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB portable external hard drive: $95 (Update: Expired)

You save $65
Seagate

If you want more than just a hard drive for your money, check out this Seagate. Its USB 3.0 and it's a plug-and-play design, so it's powered off your computer. However, it also comes with backup software, a one-year subscription to Mylio Create photo library service, a two-month trial of Adobe CC Photography Plan and access to a file recovery service for two years. 

$95 at Amazon

SK Hynix Gold S31 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD: $35.19 (Update: Expired)

You save $29.80
SK Hynix

SK Hynix memory and storage is used by Apple and others in their products and now you can pick up one of its 2.5-inch drives for your laptop or desktop. A 250GB S31 is only $35.19 or you can get a 500GB one for about $10 more or 1TB for $84

The company's Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 internal SSDs are available at a steep discount to install in your own system, too. Or at least they were. The stock for today is sold out, but the drives -- the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs -- will be restocked for tomorrow: 500GB for $60 or 1TB for $108

$35 at Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB external portable hard drive: $105 (Update: Expired)

You save $45
LaCie

This LaCie drive is a little more expensive than a typical portable hard drive, but that's because it has a water-, dust- and shock-resistant body. It's regularly on sale for Prime Day and Black Friday, but this is one of the lowest prices I've seen.

$120 at Amazon