Prime Day storage deals still available on microSD cards, SSDs, hard drives and flash drives

Amazon Prime Day

Update, Oct. 15: Amazon's Prime Day sale officially ended at midnight PT. However, we're keeping track of the best Prime Day deals still available, and we've identified the best Walmart "Big Save" deals, which remain available through the end of day.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially over but there are still storage steals to be found from brands like SanDisk, WD, Seagate, or Samsung. What follows are some of the best bargains we've found that are available.

SanDisk The Extreme cards are only slightly slower than SanDisk's Extreme Pro cards, but deliver enough speed for your action cam, drone, game console, phone or tablet. And this is a massive amount of storage (just make sure your device supports cards this large).

Samsung The 860 Pro is one of Samsung's fastest and most stable SSD drives. If you're just looking for simple storage, you'll save more money going with a drive like the Lexar below. This is made for heavy computing tasks like NAS, gaming, and video editing. If you don't need this kind of performance, NewEgg has the 500GB 860 Evo version for $65, which is $25 off the regular price.

WD This 5TB drive is great for backing up crucial files on the go. It's powered by the USB-A port on your computer so there's no need to find an outlet to access or store your files.

Western Digital This USB 3.0 external drive is ready to store 5TB of Xbox games right out of the box. It's a portable drive so you can take this with you wherever you go and doesn't need an external power supply to work.

Lexar This is the fastest SD card Lexar makes; its 260MB/s write speed is twice that of the company's step-down card. It's also designed for durability to stand up to use by professionals. The 64GB capacity is reduced by $20, too, selling for $80.

PNY PNY's small capless flash drives offer big storage that you can carry on a keychain. The Turbo Attaché 3 is a USB 3.0 drive so it's faster than your average inexpensive USB 2.0 thumb drive -- 10 times faster, PNY says.

Expired

These deals are no longer available.

Seagate If you want more than just a hard drive for your money, check out this Seagate. Its USB 3.0 and it's a plug-and-play design, so it's powered off your computer. However, it also comes with backup software, a one-year subscription to Mylio Create photo library service, a two-month trial of Adobe CC Photography Plan and access to a file recovery service for two years.

SK Hynix SK Hynix memory and storage is used by Apple and others in their products and now you can pick up one of its 2.5-inch drives for your laptop or desktop. A 250GB S31 is only $35.19 or you can get a 500GB one for about $10 more or 1TB for $84. The company's Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 internal SSDs are available at a steep discount to install in your own system, too. Or at least they were. The stock for today is sold out, but the drives -- the world's first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSDs -- will be restocked for tomorrow: 500GB for $60 or 1TB for $108.