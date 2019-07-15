Prime Day portable charger deal: MyCharge power banks are 20% off

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Prime Day has begun, and if you've been scrolling through deals on your phone all morning you might be in need of a portable charger.

Anker and some of the other Chinese brands tend to dominate the portable charging arena these days. But we also like MyCharge, and several of its portable chargers are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day, including its rugged Adventure series and new portable wireless chargers.

Read more: Best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET MyCharge has a number of its portable batteries on sale at Amazon for an additional 20% off. Some of these products are discounted from their list price already, so there are some decent bargains worth checking out. Article: Best portable batteries and power banks

