Prime Day is over, but these laptop deals aren't: Big price cuts on Chromebooks, MacBooks and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over -- but many of the best deals are still available. These include $200 discounts on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $802, Type Cover included. And this morning Amazon sliced an additional $50 off of the already discounted Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, bringing the total to $419.

Fierce competition in the laptop category has reduced prices elsewhere, too. Walmart, Best Buy, eBay and Target -- as well as brands such as Dell and Lenovo -- brought out a bunch of laptop and PC deals over the past few days, and many of them remain available. The Lenovo S330 Chromebook was selling on Amazon for $169; at the moment, eBay has it for $129. You can also check out Walmart's sale, which appears to be still going strong, and peruse Best Buy's remaining discounts on MacBooks, tablets and convertible laptops.

We'll be combing through the deal inventory for some time to come. We've highlighted the best deals available right now below.

Lenovo The S330 would make a decent secondary machine or plaything for young kids. It was on sale throughout Prime Day for $169; today, eBay is going further, cutting the price to $129.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting on Thursday morning, Amazon sliced an additional $50 off this laptop. And I'm liking the look of this slightly higher-end configuration of the Plus V2: You get the faster Core m3 processor and 64GB of hard drive space with the 12-inch HD display that can be used in laptop or tablet mode. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a solid Lenovo laptop chock full of higher-end components. For $739, you get a 17.3-inch HD display, an Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive. Read the Lenovo Ideapad 330 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a supersolid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The king of the Windows tablets remains heavily discounted. For $800, you get an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity -- plus the Type Cover, which normally tacks on an additional $89. This is a solid Prime Day deal that's still in full effect. Read the Surface Pro 6 review

Angela Lang/CNET This is a solid discount on one of the best two-in-one laptops on the market. Recommended. Make sure you use the discount code JULYBFCF11 at checkout. Read the Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is a good deal: the new MacBook Air at the old MacBook Air price. (Note that the sale pricing applies only to the gold and Space Gray versions.) This isn't the newest model, which just came out, but the only real difference between them is that the 2019 version has Apple's True Tone technology. Nevertheless, this is a very, very good deal on one of the best laptops around. Looks like the gold version has sold out, by the way, so this is space gray only now. Read the MacBook Air (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 2018 version of Dell's XPS 13, and it's an absolute steal at this price. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since the deal debuted. Read the Dell XPS 13 (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET For $1,069, you get a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a good deal for some entry-level gaming hardware. Read the Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Josh Miller/CNET Availability has been intermittent, but this older MacBook Pro configuration is back in stock at the moment. Note that this is the model without the Touch Bar. But that's an inessential feature anyway, and you still get some pretty contemporary components, including a Core i5 CPU, a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Read the MacBook Pro review

Sarah Tew/CNET Ring the alarm: This deal is on fire. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price, it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a supersleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Alienware 17 is built like a tank and comes equipped with well-designed lighting scheme and controls. This configuration, which includes a newer eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB hard drive, is powered by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Read the Alienware 17 R4 review

