Prime Day 2020: Here's what we know

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? That's an increasingly complicated question to answer. The sale traditionally takes place in July, but with coronavirus uncertainties still looming, the company has reportedly postponed the massive sales event -- for the second time. Now, instead of a September Prime Day, it looks like Amazon might push back to October.

Assuming that happens, will Prime Day 2020 play out like in years past? The 2019 sale spanned 48 weekday hours, with most of the biggest discounts applying to Amazon's own products and brands: Blink cameras, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers and the full range of Echo smart speakers. We also witnessed solid discounts on third-party products like iPads, Instant Pots and Bose headphones.

Certainly what unfolds in October depends a lot on what unfolds across the country during the summer. Could the event extend to three days or even a full week? I wouldn't rule that out.

Obviously we'll keep you posted as we get more news about dates, deals and everything else. In the meantime, here's some good related reading.

Where can I find more Prime Day advice?

It's never too early to start learning the tricks of the Prime Day trade. For now, you can check out my main stories from last year:

I can't wait for October. Where can I find good deals now?

Yes, September is still months away. But there are still plenty of sales and deals in the meantime.

And, as always, feel free to share your own tips for Prime Day and saving money in general!

