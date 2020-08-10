Prime Day 2020: Here's what we know about Amazon's big sale

Ray Pawulich/CNET

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? That's an increasingly complicated question to answer. The sale traditionally takes place in July, but with the coronavirus still creating uncertainty, the company postponed Prime Day 2020 to "later than usual." While there's still no specific date given for the US, however, India's Prime Day (which spanned two days) is now in the rear-view mirror.

Was that a trial run ahead of a US Prime Day? Perhaps: India became the third country to hit 1 million coronavirus cases (following Brazil and the US), so Amazon might have been testing the waters, so to speak, with regard to sales volume, infrastructure capacity and so on.

We do have a little more to go on: Amazon Prime Day will take place in the fourth quarter in the US. That's it for now -- a three-month window.

And if October, the start of the quarter, doesn't work out? My guess is Amazon would probably skip the event altogether or roll it into holiday sales. In either case, expect the usual major discounts on Amazon's own products and brands: Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and TV streamers, Blink cameras and the full range of Echo smart speakers. In the past we also got solid discounts on non-Amazon products like iPads, Instant Pots and Bose headphones.

Obviously we'll keep you posted as we get more news about dates, deals and everything else. In the meantime, here's some good related reading.

Where can I find more Prime Day advice?

It's never too early to start learning the tricks of the Prime Day trade. For now, you can check out my main stories from last year:

I can't wait for the fourth quarter. Where can I find good deals now?

Yes, it's still months away. But there are still plenty of sales and deals in the meantime.

