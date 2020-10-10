Prime Day 2020 phone deals you can get now: Motorola Razr 5G for $1,200, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $600, TCL 10L for $210

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially starts up on Tuesday, Oct. 13 -- the same day Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12. While you're not going to find any discounts on the new iPhone on Amazon, you could very well see some slashed prices on older models like the iPhone 11, along with deals on plenty of phones from other major manufacturers.

Last year, Prime Day meant deep discounts on flagship phones like the Moto Z3 Play, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Google Pixel 3XL. Amazon has already trotted out a bunch of sales before Prime Day officially starts, and during this stretch of time, everything from Alexa devices to laptops and TVs is discounted.

Here are the best early Amazon Prime Day phone deals we've found so far -- plus one where Best Buy beats Amazon by $5. Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. (And yes, there may well be better deals starting on Tuesday, even on the phones listed below.)

We'll keep updating this story as more deals become available.

Angela Lang/CNET The much-anticipated 2020 Motorola Razr marked the return of the flip phone, along with new cameras, support for 5G and useful enhancements to the external quick view display. Not to mention that it folds down to conveniently fit in your pocket. (Note that you can get bigger Razr 5G discounts with trade-ins and line activations from wireless providers, too.) Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

César Salza/CNET en Español Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released in May as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it admirably handles basic tasks and has an elegant design. Read our TCL 10L review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 Power is a 2019 member of the Motorola G budget phone family, offering a wallet-friendly price, several premium features and a gigantic battery (the same size as the one found in the $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra). The 2020 Moto G Power -- that's G, not G7 -- is faster and newer, but it currently costs $70 more than this model. If you're on a budget and looking for a phone with a super strong battery life, the Moto G7 Power is worthy of consideration. This model is $185 at Amazon, so we're linking to Best Buy, where it's $5 less. See 2019 Moto G7 models compared.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola One Zoom is a midpriced phone with great value and a smooth matte finish, so you won't get fingerprints all over the back. It also has four high-quality cameras on the back (and the one on the front) and a large battery for up to two days of charge.