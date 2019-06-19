Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on headphones and speakers

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is coming -- probably sometime in mid-July, and perhaps on July 15 according to the latest leaks. Even though the company hasn't yet officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2019, we're getting ready -- and you should, too.

Last year we saw deals on Bose audio products, the Sonos One speaker, Amazon Echo devices and a smattering of other headphone deals. We expect more of the same this year.

Amazon is already seeding the ground with decent discounts on a variety of its own devices -- including the full-size Amazon Echo for $80 (though it was $65 before Father's Day) and the Echo Dot for $30 (see below).

We don't know exactly which headphones and speakers Amazon plans to feature during this year's Prime Day sale, but when we find out, they'll go right here. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the best audio deals from Prime Day 2018 and, below, check out some of the best Amazon audio deals that are available right now.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day headphone and speaker deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll post the best pre-Prime Day headphone and other audio deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Echo Dot for $30 (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET The third-gen Echo Dot seems to be frequently on sale so don't ever buy it full price. At $30 or $20 off its list price, this isn't the lowest price we've seen -- it may go a little lower for Prime Day -- but you're in need of one now, it's a decent enough deal. See at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot review

Tribit XFree Tune wireless headphones for $40 Sarah Tew/CNET Tribit's XFree Tune technically isn't on sale, but it's still a good deal at $40 (it started out last year at $50). It's one of the best sounding full-size budget Bluetooth headphones and seems well built. See at Amazon Read Tribit XFree Tune review

JBL Clip 3 for $40 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers, the full waterproof JBL Clip 3 started out at $60 but is now down to $40. See at Amazon Read JBL Clip 3 review

Senior Editor Justin Jaffe contributed to this story.

This story was originally published earlier, and has been updated to confirm that the products included are still on sale for the price indicated.