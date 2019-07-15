Prime Day 2019: The best deals that aren't at Amazon

Angela Lang/CNET

As if you didn't have enough shopping to do this week with Prime Day, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even eBay are all holding their own sales alongside Amazon's two-day shopping barn-burner that runs today and tomorrow, July 15 and 16.

We're collecting all of the best deals that each of the other shopping retailers are offering to compete with Amazon, so even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, or you just want to avoid the competition and madness, you're still in the right place to score a deal.

Just like Prime Day, these counter-sales run 48 hours -- with some offers popping up just for a bit before returning to full price. Keep this post bookmarked, and check it regularly, to see the best the deals you can find from other the retail giants.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Best Walmart deals now

Walmart's sale is on. Here are our favorite deals.

Microsoft This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in.

A member of Vizio's budget D Series, this 50-inch TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR.

Best eBay deals now

eBay's shopping extravaganza has started, with free shipping included and no membership required. Here are our favorite deals.

Alina Bradford/CNET You have been holding for a Google Home device, everyone seems to have it on sale, including eBay. And we like this price.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET This is a factory-unlocked phone.