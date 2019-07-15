CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day 2019: The best deals that aren't at Amazon

Walmart, Target, Best Buy … Amazon’s not the only place to find deals this Monday and Tuesday.

amazon-prime-day-5077-rt
Angela Lang/CNET

As if you didn't have enough shopping to do this week with Prime Day, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even eBay are all holding their own sales alongside Amazon's two-day shopping barn-burner that runs today and tomorrow, July 15 and 16.

We're collecting all of the best deals that each of the other shopping retailers are offering to compete with Amazon, so even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, or you just want to avoid the competition and madness, you're still in the right place to score a deal.

Just like Prime Day, these counter-sales run 48 hours -- with some offers popping up just for a bit before returning to full price. Keep this post bookmarked, and check it regularly, to see the best the deals you can find from other the retail giants.

Best Walmart deals now

Walmart's sale is on. Here are our favorite deals.

Walmart: Xbox One bundle $299

Console + free game + extra controller + free headset
Microsoft

This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday. 

$299.00 at Walmart

Walmart: Nintendo Switch bundle $329

Console + free game + free accessory
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in.

$329.00 at Walmart

Walmart: Vizio 50-inch D50x-G9

Save $130

A member of Vizio's budget D Series, this 50-inch TV gives you 4K resolution and HDR.

$280.00 at Walmart

Best eBay deals now

eBay's shopping extravaganza has started, with free shipping included and no membership required. Here are our favorite deals.

eBay: Google Home Hub
Alina Bradford/CNET

You have been holding for a Google Home device, everyone seems to have it on sale, including eBay. And we like this price.

$59.00 at eBay

eBay: Samsung Galaxy S10

The 128GB version is 35 percent off.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This is a factory-unlocked phone.

$579.00 at eBay
