Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find best deals on phones

Prime Day, also known as the day when e-commerce giant Amazon slashes prices on a variety of items, will begin July 15 and last two days. During that stretch of time, everything from laptops and vinyl records to inflatable unicorns and rubber duckies are deeply discounted. A number of phones also go on sale, and we'll be compiling the best of those deals right here. Also note that Target is taking aim at Prime Day with a massive Deal Days summer sale on July 15 and 16, while eBay will hold a Crash Sale on July 15 to offer up to 80% off on a wide variety of products, including items from Samsung and Google.

In addition to the discounts, Prime Day is often used to increase membership to Amazon's Prime program, which offers free shipping. This year is the fifth year Amazon will hold the event -- a day usually marked by high single-day sales (though it's usually eclipsed by the subsequent Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales each year). Last year, so many people visited Amazon that the website suffered an outage.

Here's hoping that Amazon will be more prepared this year when Prime Day comes around. Until then, we've rounded up some of the best pre-Prime Day deals from Amazon and other retailers. And when the big day does kick off, check back here for the best phone deals (along with the best Prime Day deals on smart home gadgets and headphones and speakers, and plenty of other categories).

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day phone deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll post the best pre-Prime Day phone deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Samsung Galaxy S9 for $479 (save $120) James Martin/CNET Though it's Samsung's flagship from last year and it doesn't take super impressive low-light shots, the Galaxy S9 is still an excellent phone. It has a brilliant 5.8-inch display, a terrific camera, a headphone jack, wireless charging and water resistance. See at Amazon Read the Galaxy S9 review

Pixel 3A for $300 (save $100) Angela Lang/CNET Though it isn't water resistant and doesn't have wireless charging like the original Pixel 3, the Pixel 3A is a much cheaper variant of Google's current flagship. It features the same fantastic camera that shoots great lowlight photos and it has a headphone jack. See at Best Buy Read the Pixel 3A review

Motorola Moto Z4 for $450 (save $50) Angela Lang/CNET Together with a detachable Moto Mod, the Moto Z4 is already one of the most affordable phones you can get with 5G connectivity. Especially since other 5G phones like the Galaxy S10 5G and the LG V50 cost over $1,000. The Z4 also has a 6.4-inch screen, a Snapdragon 675 chipset and 4GB of RAM. See at Best Buy Read the Moto Z4 hands-on

LG V35 ThinQ for $650 (save $250) James Martin/CNET The ultra-luxe and water-resistant V35 ThinQ has a headphone jack, a big, gorgeous OLED screen and an enduring battery life. See at Amazon Read the LG V35 ThinQ review

Motorola Moto G6 for $170 (save $70) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 just got a whole lot cheaper. The Moto G6 features a near-stock version of Android Oreo and solid dual rear cameras. It also charges fast. (By comparison, the 2019 Moto G7 costs closer to $250.) See at Amazon Read the Moto G6 review

Motorola Moto X4 for $140 (save $260) Josh Miller/CNET The Moto X4 has been discounted before and you can still get it for cheap now. The phone packs lots of features for its low price and is water-resistant, has NFC, expandable memory and dual rear cameras. While there's a Google Fi version, Motorola's variant comes with tons of useful software tricks. See at Amazon Read the Moto X4 review

Senior Editor Justin Jaffe contributed to this story.