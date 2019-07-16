Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Appliances Leer en español

Prime Day 2019 final hours: Best Target deals you can get right now

Target's sale includes $200 Beats headphones and a free Google Home Mini when you buy a Nest Cam.

Amazon-prime-day-5
Angela Lang/CNET

Don't miss out on Target's summer sale ending tonight. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't have to pay to be a member to take advantage. Target's doorbuster deals are continuing through tonight to compete with Amazon's bonanza. The tech deals span TVs, robot vacuum cleaners and more. 

You can find many of the same sales on Amazon, but you may have to be a Prime member in order to get all of those discounts. Target will let anyone snap up a sale, while supplies last. Some of these deals will go fast, so get them while you can.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

See also

Vizio E-Series 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV: $800

Save $250
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV has Chromecast built in and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

$800.00 at Target

Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Remote: $230

Save $70

Big savings on this Shark ION Robot Vacuum. It comes with a remote and has Smart Sensor Navigation.

$230.00 at Target

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum: $400

Save $100
iRobot

The iRobot Roomba 890 can vacuum your floor with the touch of a finger. Use the iRobot Roomba Home app to schedule cleaning times from anywhere.

$400.00 at Target

Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $180

Save $70

The Ecovacs DEEBOT Robot vacuum is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can control it with an app. It can run up to 120 minutes.

$180.00 at Target

Google Home: $69 or buy two for $99

Save $30 or $99

The Google Home is your personalized assistant that works with the Chromecast and other Google products. A Google Home can make calls, order products, tell you the weather and more. You won't find this product on Amazon.

$69.00 at Target
Read CNET's Google Home review

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum: $250

Save $50

The Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner has 30 minutes of use per charge. It deep-cleans carpets and hardwood floors and can be used as a handheld vacuum. It includes hygienic dirt ejecting so you don't have to touch the dirt yourself. 

$250.00 at Target

Google Nest Security Camera: $169

Free Google Home Mini with purchase
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Google Nest Cam monitors motion and sound and is powered by USB. If it spots something out of the ordinary, it'll send an alert to your phone. You can control the camera from your phone, including zooming in on an area. You won't find this on Amazon.

$169.00 at Target
Read CNET's Google Home Mini review

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum: $450

Save $150

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum has strong suction and comes with six extra cleaning tools. Designed to remove pet hair without tangling.

$450.00 at Target

Delonghi Combination Drip Coffee, Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Maker: $140

Save $60

This Delonghi product can make drip coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. It has a frother for the lattes and cappuccinos and has a 10-cup drip coffee carafe. 

$140.00 at Target

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $200

Save $100
Beats

The Beats Solo3 headphones have Fast Fuel for 3 hours of playtime after charging for five minutes. Connects to your device via Bluetooth.

$200.00 at Target

Oster 1.1-cu. ft. 1000W Microwave: $72

Save $18

The stainless-steel Oster microwave has a touchpad control, six preset menus and 10 power levels. It also has a built-in child lock, an express cook option and an "Add 30 seconds" function.

$72.00 at Target

Whirlpool 2.7-cu. ft. Mini Refrigerator: $184

Save $46

The Whirlpool mini fridge holds up to 75 cans and has two wired shelves.

$184.00 at Target

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker: $70

Save $60
Macy's

The Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and has 14 smart programs. You can use it as a steamer or a slow cooker and it can save up to 70% more energy than a normal cooker.

$70.00 at Target

Ninja Smart Screen Blender Duo: $147

Save $16

The Ninja Smart Screen blender has a touchscreen display, a FreshVac pitcher and single-serve FreshVac cups. It has Auto-iQ programs to help you make your favorite frozen drinks. 

$147.00 at Target

Sega Genesis Flashback HD 2017 Console: $60

Save $10
Sarah Tew/CNET

Gamers, get the Sega Genesis Flashback console while it's on sale. It's an enhanced version of the original console and has an HDMI cable and AC power adapter, with 85 games built in.

$60.00 at Target

Air Fryers: Dash, $40 and As Seen On TV, $70

Save $10 and $7

The Dash air fryer has a 1.2L frying basket.

The As Seen On TV air fryer has a 2.4-qt frying basket and a digital touch panel.

$70.00 at Target
See the As Seen on TV at Target

23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA Test Kit: $79

Save $21 and get a $10 gift card

See your ancestry information from over 1,000 populations worldwide. The lab fee is included and you'll get over 35 reports, including Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail and Neanderthal Ancestry.

$79.00 at Target

Skullcandy Venue Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $130

Save $19

The Skullcandy Venue headphones have active noise canceling and 24 hours of battery life. Ten minutes of charge give 5 hours of play time. The headphones have an active assistant with built-in controls.

$130.00 at Target
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know
1:43
Mentioned Above
Google Home
$69
See it
$69 Crutchfield
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Get Amazon Prime Day deals without being a member: You won’t have to pay a thing -- unless you buy something, of course.

7 best Prime Day shopping tips: Master these to snag the best deals on July 15.

Google Home

Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019 absolute best tech deals: Killer savings we've seen on day 2