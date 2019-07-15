Prime Day 2019 best gaming deals: Nintendo Switch $329, PS4 $250 bundles available now

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 has stretched from one day to two -- July 15 and 16 -- and it's got everything a video game lover could wish for. We've found some of the best gaming Prime Day sales and other general discounts that are worth considering and put them right here in a handy list. You're welcome.

And it's not just Amazon Prime Day deals either. Amazon's event has triggered competing deal days at retailers such as Target, Walmart, eBay and Best Buy. Meanwhile, manufacturers are running sales on their own sites, and some of them are pretty good.

Things to keep in mind

We'll collect all of the Prime Day laptop and PC deals here and will continue adding throughout the day.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out or when the sale prices expire. All expire at the end of the event, 11:59 a.m. PT on July 16, unless otherwise noted.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's not the fastest 17-inch gaming laptop, but it's got better battery life than most in exchange. This model includes an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q, 144Hz screen, Intel i7-8750H, 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD. (Note we previously listed the sale price as $2,299; this was given to us in error.)

Sony The normal price for the PS4 Slim alone is $299. With this deal, you get it for $249, including Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. (That's why you "save" more than $50.) It's a limited time deal, though. Read the PlayStation 4 Slim review

Microsoft This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday. The base price of $299 isn't great -- you can often find Xbox One S bundles with games for closer to $249 -- but Walmart: 1. Lets you choose which game bundle you want: NBA 2K19, Battlefield V, Fortnite, Forza Horizon 4 or Minecraft. 2. Throws in an extra controller, so you get a total of two controllers. 3. Also includes your choice of a HyperX or (for an additional $10) Turtle Beach headset. So, all in all, not too shabby if you're coming to the Xbox for the first time. Read the Xbox One S review

Sarah Tew/CNET It's the lowest price ever for the 32GB version of this self-contained VR headset, and it's a Lightning Deal -- which is likely to sell out quickly. The 64GB version is on a regular Prime Day sale for $249, though, $40 off its normal price. Read the Oculus Go review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good price for the not-quite-top-of-the-line m17, configured with a six-core, eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip. Battery life isn't great, but the m17 has future-proof brute force and makes fewer design sacrifices than comparably robust laptops. Read the Alienware m17 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a great budget value for the price, with a Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and a 256GB SSD. Read the Acer Nitro 5 review

MSI It's got budget components -- Intel Core i7-8750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB and SSD -- but this 15-inch laptop has a decent budget price to match.

HyperX This much-admired-for-the-money mic can up your game when streaming and podcasting. It's shock-mounted to suppress vibration, has a mute button and is small and light.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in. For $30 over the usual price of a Switch, you get: 1. A Switch console in your choice of colors. 2. Your choice of one of five games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 or Super Mario Party (all of these usually cost $50 to $60). 3. Your choice of a free accessory: a portable power bank, a carrying case/screen protector combo or a camo messenger bag. Just remember that the Switch Lite is coming in two months for $200, if you'd prefer to wait. Read the Nintendo Switch review

It's an oldie but a goody for 1080p streaming, and while $40 isn't an all-time low price, it only gets this low every so often.

Elgato Elgato's Stream Decks are external programmable control panels designed for switching among apps while streaming to sites like Twitch. They can come in handy for nongaming app switching as well!

CyberpowerPC This is a pretty decent price for an entry-level desktop with an Intel i5-9400F (the "F" processors have no integrated GPU), 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, a 120GB SSD, a 1TB HDD and Wi-Fi 5.

LG For a 34-inch LG gaming monitor that supports a 144Hz maximum refresh rate, this is a really good price. It's G-Sync compatible, which means it supports software-based adaptive refresh rather than Nvidia's pricey hardware-based (and retronymmed) G-Sync Ultimate. Remember, though, that its 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution screen has a 21:9 aspect ratio, which isn't supported (or is poorly supported) by a lot of games.

iBuyPower This is a great price for the components -- an Intel i9-9900K, GeForce RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD and 1TB HDD -- and it doesn't have as many complaints about overheating as you usually see with power-configuration budget systems. That said, my general caveat is that it likely doesn't have the thermal room to overclock.

ViewSonic This is a good 27-inch gaming monitor for less than $200, especially if you're a competitive player who doesn't need a more compact 25-inch or smaller model. It has a 1 millisecond response time (5 ms default) with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync adaptive refresh support. When spotting enemies in the shadows is more important than contrast, you can bump up the view with its 22 levels of black stabilization as well.

TP-Link Even if you leave off the "gaming" in the description of TP-Link's gaming router (aka the Archer C5400X), it's a tri-band router -- that means it has two 5GHz channels and one 2.4GHz to better support your most demanding Wi-Fi traffic. On sale this is a pretty good price for a well-reviewed model.

Razer Razer's small microphone for streamers has an all-important feature: a mute button. At $100 it's usually priced like a Razer product -- that is, expensive -- but at $67 it's a good deal.

A few more selected Razer Prime Day discounts:

An ambidextrous mouse designed for precision gaming.

A relatively traditional gaming mouse using Razer's own mechanical switches.

Razer's keyboard with its own optomechanical switches (for faster actuation), rated for 100 million keypresses.

Razer's headset with THX Spatial Audio support and a bundled USB controller.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15-inch G5 15 is one of our favorite budget gaming laptops, and Walmart's sale model incorporates an Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU and 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive. That's enough to deliver decent 1080p frame rates at a reasonable quality. Read review

Corsair Get ready for the big upcoming games by boosting your system memory. All of Corsair's gaming gear is on sale, and its memory prices have hit some all-time lows, like this 2x16GB 3,200MHz set. Double check that the memory you're buying matches your system's specs and slot configurations, though, and you may need XMP support (or to enable it) for the overclocked sticks (faster than 2,666MHz).

Sarah Tew/CNET If you venture from Amazon, you have more configuration options to choose from. For instance, Newegg has a Hero II configuration (GL504GM-DS74) that's only $1,130 ($570 off of a list of $1,700), but with the 144Hz display, GTX 1060 (it has more video memory than a 1050 Ti) and 256GB SSD, plus a 1TB hard drive.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've got an old laptop, chances are you bought it when games didn't take up 60GB of storage. If you've reached your limit, swapping game files to an external drive can give you some breathing room before you're ready to buy a new laptop. While you can go with a cheap external hard disk, they can be pretty pokey. This drive is a roomy, reasonably priced 2TB SSD after its discount. Read the WD My Passport SSD review (previous gen)

Corsair Though I'm not a big fan of Corsair's clunky iCue software, the keyboard itself is pretty nice -- it's got Cherry MX Speed switches with double-shot keycaps, a volume roller, an aluminum frame with a USB passthrough port and onboard memory for profile storage. While this isn't a Prime Day-specific deal, it is an all-time low price -- as long as you like white, because the black version is still about $10 more. It's currently out of stock, but will be back August 18, 2019.

Expired deals

Sarah Tew/CNET No longer available at this price. Razer's not known for inexpensive systems, so a price drop this low for its entry-level slim gaming laptop is worth taking a look at. Note that the discount only applies to the base system. Read the Razer Blade 15 review

EVGA This deal is no longer available. Nvidia just replaced several of its GeForce RTX models with "Super" versions, but the old 2070's performance is still in the same ballpark as the more expensive 2070 Super and close enough to the 2060 Super for 1080p or 1440p gaming for the right price. Which this is -- especially since the 2060 Supers are still only available for preorder and even then you'll have to wait for the user complaints to start rolling in if you're a cautious buyer. This one's a known quantity with solid reviews. Read preview

Sorry, the price went back up on July 14. If you're looking for a cheaper option, you can get last year's models of the ROG Strix Hero or Scar (GL503) for roughly $1,135 for a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD, plus a 1TB FireCuda SSHD. But for about $400 more, you can get the current generation (GL504) -- it's got a much better physical design -- with some better components, including a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060. Read the Asus ROG Strix Hero review

