Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV Stick for $15, Roku Ultra for $70, Samsung 65-inch QLED for $1500

Amazon Prime Day is here with plenty of deals on media streamers as well as TVs themselves. Most of the streamers use Amazon's Fire TV system, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, but there's also deals to be had on rival Roku devices. Meanwhile the TVs include Amazon's Fire TV Edition televisions by Toshiba as well as Roku TVs and brand-new 2019 sets by Samsung.

Meanwhile, rival retailers have announced their own deals to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. eBay has launched a site-wide Crash Sale, and Target announced its Deal Days summer sale for July 15 and 16.

Best Prime Day deals on Fire TV and Roku media streamers

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick looks like a stick of gum, and at $15 it's almost as cheap. If you want to add smarts to a TV, you're unlikely to find a better deal anywhere -- unless you count the HBO bundle listed further down. Read the Fire TV Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET For only $10 more than the basic Fire TV Stick you can upgrade to the 4K version, which incorporates support for Dolby Vision. It's seriously worth the extra money. Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

You can get the non-4K stick bundled with two months of HBO (worth $30) and save $5 over the two purchased separately, but be aware that the time starts the moment you buy the Stick, and will renew automatically unless you cancel. Read the Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Juan Garzon / CNET We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and for Prime Day Amazon itself is selling the best Roku, with 4K HDR and included JBL headphones for use with the remote's private listening feature, for a nice discount. Read the Roku Ultra review

Sarah Tew/CNET Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest. Read the Fire TV Cube review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Recast is Amazon's over-the-air DVR, a fee-free option for cord-cutters looking to record live TV. It normally sells for $230, so this is a huge savings (and by far the lowest price to date). Just take note that you'll need to pair it with an Amazon Fire TV device like one of the sticks above. See the Fire TV Recast review

Best prime day deals on TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite smart TV system is made by Roku, and this is the lowest price yet on the 2019 50-inch 50S425. Just like with its streamers, Roku's interface is more neutral than Fire TVs, and in our image quality comparisons this set and the Toshiba below were basically the same. Read the TCL 50S425 review

Sarah Tew/CNET As expected some of the biggest savings are on Amazon's own Fire TV models like this Toshiba 50LF621U19. We like the cheaper Roku TV above better, but big Alexa fans might prefer this model for its superior voice support. Read the Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition series review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our favorite TV for the money right now, available for a great price. Its image quality is better than either of the two above, and when you add in the fact that it's, yes, a Roku TV, it gets even more appealing. The 65-incher is a solid deal too at $750 right now, but it has been a lot cheaper. We're linking to the 55-incher below. Read the TCL 55R617 review

With its sleek design and massive list of features, excellent overall image quality including deep black levels and plenty of light output, the 2019 Samsung Q70R is a high-end TV for a better-than-ever midrange price. Read CNET's review

Amazon / ViewSonic The Viewsonic X10-4K offers a lot of features (including Alexa) and a fairly attractive design for your fifteen hundred bucks. The speakers are by Harman Kardon, the projector is a short throw and boasts a 4K resolution and HDR. We haven't reviewed it, but considering it was announced at CES in January for $2,400 this seems like a pretty decent Prime Day discount.

These deals were last updated July 15, 4.51 p.m. PT. They may change by the time you read this.

