President Biden to address Congress tonight: Start time and how to watch

The president is expected to cover a range of topics in his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Biden will address Congress on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden will address Congress On Wednesday night for the first time since being elected. Biden is expected to lay out his plan for the US as the country starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will reportedly cover a variety of topics, including the country's vaccination efforts, economic recovery, infrastructure, immigration reform, policing practices and the environment. He's also expected to talk about the American Families Plan, unveiled Wednesday, which aims to bolster the middle class by extending tax cuts for families with children and for workers and extending free public education by four years. 

The address, notably, is not a State of the Union address. According to CBS News, every president since Ronald Reagan has called their first speech before Congress something else, aside from a State of the Union, even if the speeches serve much the same function.

The speech comes as Biden is about to mark his first 100 days in office on Thursday.

What time is Biden's address tonight?

The address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

How to watch Biden's address to Congress

Biden's speech can be viewed lived through the White House website, on YouTubeFacebook and Twitter (at either @WhiteHouse or @POTUS). 

You can also watch it on major networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, MSNBC, CNN and Fox, as well as C-SPAN. 

How can I watch without cable? 

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the debate with a live-TV streaming service

Sling TV

Costs $35 a month

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and Fox but none of its plans include ABC or CBS. The Blue plan also includes popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Costs $65 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu with Live TV

AT&T TV Now

Costs $70 a month

AT&T Now's basic $70-a-month Plus package includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Read our AT&T TV Now review.

 

See at AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Costs $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Costs $65 a month

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including Fox News and MSNBC but not CNN. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.