President Biden to address Congress tonight: Start time and how to watch

President Joe Biden will address Congress On Wednesday night for the first time since being elected. Biden is expected to lay out his plan for the US as the country starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will reportedly cover a variety of topics, including the country's vaccination efforts, economic recovery, infrastructure, immigration reform, policing practices and the environment. He's also expected to talk about the American Families Plan, unveiled Wednesday, which aims to bolster the middle class by extending tax cuts for families with children and for workers and extending free public education by four years.

The address, notably, is not a State of the Union address. According to CBS News, every president since Ronald Reagan has called their first speech before Congress something else, aside from a State of the Union, even if the speeches serve much the same function.

The speech comes as Biden is about to mark his first 100 days in office on Thursday.

What time is Biden's address tonight?

The address is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

How to watch Biden's address to Congress

Biden's speech can be viewed lived through the White House website, on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (at either @WhiteHouse or @POTUS).

You can also watch it on major networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, MSNBC, CNN and Fox, as well as C-SPAN.

How can I watch without cable?

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the debate with a live-TV streaming service.

