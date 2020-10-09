iPhone 12 is coming. Here are 3 ways to prepare your phone now

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is releasing the iPhone 12 lineup in just a few days at a virtual event on Oct. 13 (here's how to watch live). So far, there have been lots of rumors and leaks around Apple's newest flagships, but nothing set in stone. Current rumors point to several new iPhone 12 models, maybe even an iPhone 12 Mini, with a new design (a dark blue color?), 5G connectivity and improved performance.

With this year's launch inching closer, it's not too early to prepare your phone now if you plan to upgrade. (But don't go buying a new iPhone just yet.) Below are some steps you can, and should, take today to get ready for iPhone 12, or any new iPhone.

Triage your apps and photos

This isn't a fun task, I admit, but it's a necessary one. Sit down and go through all of the apps installed on your phone, deleting the apps you no longer use. Then, go through the Photos app and delete all of the random screenshots, photos and videos you've held onto for no reason.

Your iPhone will feel less cluttered and you'll free up storage space and, in turn, reduce the amount of space you'll need to back up your phone. Another benefit is that it will take less time to restore your new iPhone when you're setting it up.

Make sure your phone is regularly backed up

It's easy to ignore the messages letting you know you're out of iCloud storage space and that your phone is no longer being backed up, but you'll wish you had a backup plan when it comes time to switch phones.

If you're out of iCloud storage space, you have a few options: Pay for more storage, change what gets backed up or use your computer to create a backup.

We have a guide that walks you through all of those iPhone backup options, along with the pros and cons of each option.

Don't wait for your new iPhone to show up before tackling backups. If you're like me, you'll get impatient and set up your phone without restoring it, causing headaches and costing you more time in the end.

Part of an upgrade program? Check your status

If you're using an upgrade program from Apple or your carrier, it's a good idea to check how many payments you have left before you're eligible to upgrade your iPhone.

I purchased an iPhone 11 Pro Max on launch day through Apple's upgrade program, and I'm already eligible to upgrade because I've made the required 12 monthly device payments. With the iPhone 12 launching a few weeks later than normal, you may be in the same situation.

If you bought your phone from a carrier on a payment plan, sign in to your account or call customer support to check your eligibility. If you bought your phone through Apple's upgrade program, you can use the Apple Store app on your phone to check your status.

Depending on when you upgraded to your current iPhone, you may have to make another payment (or more) before you can upgrade. Knowing what that amount is now will help you budget for the upcoming upgrade.

The new iPhone will launch with iOS 14 There are plenty of new and exciting features in the update that will also make its official debut this fall. My personal favorite so far? The redesigned home screen, complete with widgets.