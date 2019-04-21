Depending on how you see Avengers: Endgame -- IMAX, Real 3D -- you could spend upwards of $30 or more per person to see the Marvel movie when it hits theaters April 26. But for that same price, you can own the streaming version of three MCU movies, too -- thanks to a big sale that's happening across numerous digital retailers, including Amazon, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.

The following films can be purchased in digital HD format for just $9.99: Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; both Ant-Man movies; all three Thor movies; Iron Man 3 and Spider-man: Homecoming. The Incredible Hulk is also available for $7.99. Normally, these movies go for closer to $19.99.

On the other hand, $10 to be able to stream these movies whenever you want? Yeah, take my money.

For more info on all of these titles, check out our sister site TV Guide.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Starz until July 1

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Subscription streaming options: Netflix

Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Originally published April 20, 2019.

Rebecca Fleenor contributed to this story.