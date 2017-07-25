How to preorder new Atari and Sega Genesis Flashback consoles

AtGames

Following the releases of the classic gaming consoles such as the SNES Classic Edition and the Nintendo NES Classic Edition, AtGames has announced the launch dates for its upcoming lineup. Yes, I said lineup. AtGames will be releasing four Atari and Sega consoles in September with preorders starting July 28.

The lineup

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Sega Genesis Flashback are brand-new consoles to be released by the company. They will also rerelease the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console and the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player.

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold ($80, which converts to around £61 and AU$100) will have 120 preloaded classic games like Activision's Pitfall and Taito's Space Invaders and Atari 2600 classics like River Raid and Centipede. It will also have a 720p HDMI output and a save/pause/rewind feature so you never miss a moment of your game.

The Sega Genesis Flashback ($80, £61 and AU$100) will come with 85 preloaded games. If your favorite games aren't already on it, don't worry. It also has an integrated cartridge port that will play your old Sega Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges. Talk about a blast from the past! Some of the preloaded games include the Sonic, Mortal Kombat, Phantasy Star and Shining Force games series.

AtGames

The Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console ($60, £46, AU$76) comes with 105 classic games. It's basically like the Atari Flashback Gold, but with fewer built-in games and less features. Think of it as the budget version.

The Atari Flashback Portable Game Player ($60, £46, AU$76) has 70 preloaded games, including the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment's Pac-Man. You can also add your own games with an optional SD card. It also comes with a built-in, rechargeable battery.

Release dates

There are two different release dates. First up, the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player and the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console will be available September 1. Then, the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Sega Genesis Flashback will be available on September 22.

Preorders

Preorders for the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback will be available at major retailers online -- including Target, Best Buy and GameStop -- starting on July 28, according to an AtGames representative.

The company also states, "There will be enough systems for everyone that wants to preorder." Consoles will be available in the US and other countries, including Canada and Europe.