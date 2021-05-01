Prime Day Amazon earnings Apple AirTags Falcon and Winter Soldier making-of documentary Stimulus check updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Preorder the new Apple iPad Pro, M1-powered iMac and Apple TV 4K right now

Apple's Spring Loaded event unveiled a slew of exciting products. And you can already buy that purple iPhone.

Listen
- 00:54
Show more (2 items)
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple's spring product event is always something of a mystery box. We know we're almost guaranteed to see iPhones in the fall, but this is the time of year when Apple often releases new laptops, tablets, Apple TVs and more. And this year? At the recent Spring Loaded event, Apple gave us all the things. From an M1-powered iMac to an iPad Pro that stole the Pro Display XDR's Liquid Retina XDR display, there's no shortage of new products hitting the streets. 

A few of Apple's newest gadgets are already available -- namely the long-rumored AirTags and the new purple iPhone 12 -- but for everything else, preorders are open right now, with availability slated for mid-to-late May. We've rounded up everything in one place for you here. 

Apple iMac 24-inch: Starting at $1,299
Apple

Apple has finally breathed new life in the venerable iMac with a sleek new design, powerful M1 processor, bold color scheme, improved camera and speakers and a larger 24-inch screen. You'll have to wait until the second half of May to take it home. Read more about the all-new Apple iMac

$1,299 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021: Starting at $1,099
Screenshot/Apple

The flagship Apple tablet has a brilliant new mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 processor, Thunderbolt port and more. This is Apple's strongest case yet that a tablet can be a laptop replacement. Read more about the fifth-gen iPad Pro

$1,099 at Amazon

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021: Starting at $799

Available for preorder now
Screenshot/Apple

Apple's other iPad Pro might lack the stunning Liquid Retina XDR screen of its 12.9-inch brother, but it has everything else, including the M1 processor, Magic Keyboard support and (in higher-end models) 5G connectivity. You can read more about the iPad Pro in CNET's overview of the new tablet.

$799 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K: Starting at $179
Apple

It took a while, but Apple has finally released an update to the Apple TV. The new Apple TV 4K has a faster processor, a cool color calibration tool and a radically redesigned remote control. Read more about the new Apple TV 4K

$179 at Best Buy

Siri Remote: $59
Screenshot/Apple

The new Apple TV 4K comes with an impressive new remote control. And guess what? You can buy the remote separately as well. It's compatible with the first- and second-gen Apple TV 4K models as well as the Apple TV HD. Read more about the new Siri Remote to see why we think it's one of the best parts of the new Apple TV. 

$59 at Apple

Apple AirTag: $29 for one, $99 for four
Sarah Tew/CNET

Perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in modern times: We all knew this Bluetooth-powered tracking device was coming. Tile might not be happy that AirTags are here, but you can buy them for $29 each or four for $99. This product is currently available for preorder and it's available in stores on Friday, April 30. Read more about Apple AirTags

$29 at Amazon

Purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini: Starting at $729 unlocked
Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the iPhone 12. In purple. You can get the iPhone 12 Mini for $729 or the iPhone 12 for $829 unlocked, or subtract $30 for each from your choice of carrier (with additional discounts for trade-ins). It's a spiffy new color, but it's otherwise the same iPhone 12 that's been around since last fall -- read CNET's review of the iPhone 12 for more details. 

$729 at Best Buy

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.