Powerbeats Pro now available for preorder

David Carnoy/CNET

Beats' Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones can now be preordered at Apple.com. They're scheduled to be available in stores next week on May 10.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products via the links above.

At first, you'll only be able to get them in black. The ivory, moss and navy models won't be available until summer, according to the fine print on Beats' site.

The Powerbeats Pro share some DNA with Apple's AirPods -- Apple owns Beats -- including the H1 chip for Bluetooth 5 connectivity and Siri. But unlike the AirPods, wireless charging isn't in their genes.

Look for our full review in the next few days, but check out the video below for early impressions.

Now playing: Watch this: Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods 2: which one to choose?

Originally published April 29, 8:49 a.m. ET.

Update, 4:20 p.m. ET: Adds Apple's confirmation of the preorder and availability info.

Update, May 3: Adds active preorder links.