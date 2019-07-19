Post-Prime Day deals still going strong: $200 off MacBook Air and Pro, Chromebooks and more

Jason Pepper/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is long gone, but many of the best PC deals are still available. If you've been considering picking up a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, both are currently on sale for $200 under retail. There's also the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for $799, Type Cover included. These are Black Friday-scale discounts and we don't know how much longer they'll last.

In addition, Amazon is selling many Apple products at a discount and Walmart's sale also has some good deals on laptops, the Nintendo Switch and TVs. We've highlighted the best deals available right now below.

Things to keep in mind

We'll collect all of the laptop and PC deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

We're posting the best laptop, PC, Chromebook and MacBook deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting on Thursday morning, Amazon sliced an additional $50 off this laptop. And I'm liking the look of this slightly higher-end configuration of the Plus V2: You get the faster Core m3 processor and 64GB of hard drive space with the 12-inch HD display that can be used in laptop or tablet mode. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a solid Lenovo laptop chock full of higher-end components. For $739, you get a 17.3-inch HD display, an Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive. Read the Lenovo Ideapad 330 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a super solid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The king of the Windows tablets remains heavily discounted. For $800, you get an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity -- plus the Type Cover, which normally tacks on an additional $89. This is a solid Prime Day deal that's still in full effect. Read the Surface Pro 6 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is a good deal: the new MacBook Air at the old MacBook Air price. (Note that the sale pricing applies only to the gold and space gray versions.) This isn't the newest model, which just came out, but the only real difference between them is that the 2019 version has Apple's True Tone technology. Nevertheless, this is a very, very good deal on one of the best laptops around. Read the MacBook Air (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 2018 version of Dell's XPS 13, and it's an absolute steal at this price. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since the deal debuted. Read the Dell XPS 13 (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET For $1,069, you get a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a good deal for some entry-level gaming hardware. Read the Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Josh Miller/CNET Availability has been intermittent, but this older MacBook Pro configuration is back in stock at the moment. Note that this is the model without the Touch Bar. But that's an inessential feature anyway, and you still get some pretty contemporary components, including a Core i5 CPU, a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Read the MacBook Pro review

Sarah Tew/CNET Ring the alarm: This deal is on fire. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price, it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a super sleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Alienware 17 is built like a tank and comes equipped with well-designed lighting scheme and controls. This configuration, which includes a newer eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB hard drive, is powered by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Read the Alienware 17 R4 review

