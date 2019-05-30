Pokémon Sleep and Go Plus Plus: Release date, features and updates

Pokemon is back with a game called Pokemon Sleep that "turns sleeping into entertainment." The goal is to use the game to help you get your rest, not keep you up at night obsessing over gameplay. While the players are sawing logs, Pokemon Sleep will use a newly-announced Nintendo Pokemon Go Plus ( ) Plus device to track their sleep patterns.

Here's everything we know about the Pokemon Sleep game and the Go Plus Plus device so far. We'll keep updating this story with every new tidbit we learn.

What is Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is a new app designed to track your sleep patterns. The app will pair with the new Nintendo device called Pokemon Go Plus Plus -- yes, really -- once it's released next year. The Pokemon Company tweeted that it "brings a gameplay experience unlike any other." Apart from somehow training your pocket monsters while you sleep, we're not entirely sure what that means.

How will it help me fall asleep?

We're not sure exactly how Pokemon Sleep will use the game's characters to help you get drowsy -- perhaps music and a grayscale filter? Our best guess is that the more you sleep, the more points you get.

Will Pokemon Sleep work on my phone? How do I use it?

Once you have the Pokemon Sleep app on your phone, you'll use Bluetooth to pair it with the Pokemon Go Plus Plus device. The device will lie beside you while you sleep and will send your sleep patterns to your phone when you wake up.

What's the difference between Pokemon Go Plus and this new 'Plus Plus' gadget?

The Pokemon Go Plus Plus will do everything the Pokemon Go Plus does now, plus it will track your sleep. You'll still be able to use it to track and catch Pokemon characters.

How much will Pokemon Go Plus Plus cost?

We're not sure, but the Pokemon Go Plus from 2016 cost about $35. However, we expect this could cost a little more since it also includes sleep-tracking functions.

When are we getting Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Go Plus Plus?

We know Pokemon sleep will be released in 2020, but we have no idea if it'll be closer to January or June. We've reached out to the developer, Select Button, to see if it has a confirmed date.

Is Pokemon Sleep free?

Pokemon Go was free with in-app purchasing available, so there's a good chance that Pokemon Sleep will be the same. However, we're not sure if it will work -- or work fully -- without the Go Plus Plus device.

What kind of Pokemon Pocket Monsters will I see?

Pikachu has been in several of the promo images, but we're hoping all of our other favorites will be in the game. We've got a feeling that Snorlax will make an appearance because, well, Snore-lax -- not to mention Snorlax is showing up all over the place on Pokemon Go right now.

Will it be released on iPhone and Android at the same time?

Pokemon Go came to both iPhones and Android phones on July 6, 2016. We can only hope Pokemon Sleep does the same.

