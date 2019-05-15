Pokemon Rumble Rush: Here's how to get it for your Android or iPhone

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company is rolling out a new game for mobile.

Pokemon Rumble Rush, the latest in the Pokemon Rumble series, launched on Android in Australia on Monday. It'll be available globally and on iOS soon, according to the game's site.

Rush is the fourth Pokemon Rumble game, and features beat-'em-up gameplay wherein you collect Pokemon, brawl your way through islands and battle against Super Bosses. Pokemon earn two different types of gears as they explore each island. Power gears raise a Pokemon's stats and help it with battles, and summon gears let a Pokemon temporarily summon another Pokemon for battle.

The game is free to start, but players will have the option to purchase in-game items. Nintendo announced the game back in 2017 under the name Pokeland, but until now it had disappeared.

How to play Pokemon Rumble Rush

The game is currently only available for Android and in Australia. Once it launches in your region, download it through the Google Play app or Apple's App Store.

Once you open the app, you'll have the option of linking it to your Nintendo account.

The tutorial has you playing as Rattata on an island infested with Bulbasaur. Tapping an opposing Pokemon makes you attack them. When a Pokemon is defeated, they drop coins and are sometimes "caught."

Once you catch a Pokemon, you can use them in battle. Different Pokemon have different Combat Power (CP) and attacks.

Get on out there and catch 'em all!