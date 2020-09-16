The time has come: You can preorder your PS5 right now

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the new PlayStation 5 since it was announced in the fall of 2019, and we're finally getting within sensor range of the big day. The PS5 will ship on Nov. 12, and we know it'll cost $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. And despite being scheduled to start on Sept. 17, many retailers are already allowing preorders -- but the high demand is crashing sites, and many are already sold out.

Not all retailers are quite ready for preordering -- some are currently letting you register to preorder, and you'll be notified when preordering begins. Admittedly it's like waiting in a line for the chance to wait in a different line.

Sony/Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

In any event, here's a list of the major retailers and their preorder pages. Browse on down the list to see where you can preorder right now.

GameStop's site seems to be having some issues, perhaps due to overwhelming demand. We were able to add a console to our cart at one point, but later ran into "oops" pages. The retailer is offering the two consoles and four different bundles with various extra stuff like controllers, headphones and PS Plus.

Register here for the opportunity to preorder your PS5. We expect you'll be able to preorder from Sony by Thursday, Sept. 17.

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye-candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, along with other details like a partial list of official games. There's no sign-up link here for getting notified about preorders.

As of Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. PT, it looks like Walmart is already sold out of preorders. The product page is in place, but the PS5 is marked as out of stock.

