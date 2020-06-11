PGA golf is back: How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge live without cable

Getty Images

Like other sports professional golf shut down in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, for the first time in three months, the PGA is back. There won't be any need to quiet the crowd during crucial putts because there won't be any crowd -- like NASCAR and the upcoming NBA season on Orlando, the competition will take place with no fans in attendance. And the broadcast will look different: to help comply with social distancing, Jim Nantz will be the sole commentator on the course while his partner Nick Faldo will help call the tournament from a studio.

Fortunately for golf fans hungry to watch somebody better than Tom Brady, the field is loaded. Most of the world's top golfers will be at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament starts Thursday, June 11 and the fourth and final round will be played on Sunday, June 14. Here's what you need to know.

Which big names are playing this weekend?

The top five ranked golfers -- Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson -- are playing, and 16 of the top 20. Other big names in the field include Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

What about Tiger?

Sadly, Tiger Woods is sitting this one out.

How can I watch the tournament without cable?

You'll need the Golf Channel for the first two rounds and CBS for the final two rounds over the weekend (note that ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET).

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Golf Channel

Thursday and Friday: 4-7 p.m. ET (1-4 p.m. PT)

Saturday and Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (10 a.m.-12 p.m. PT)

CBS

Saturday and Sunday: 3-6 p.m. ET (12-3 p.m. PT)

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Charles Schwab Challenge with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area for the weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes CBS and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, and its $80-a-month Max package adds the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

You can watch the weekend coverage on CBS with CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Sling TV does not offer CBS. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can get the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to the $30-a-month Blue package. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.