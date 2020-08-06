PGA Championship: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods today and more

The PGA's first major championship of the year is here. With the Masters moved to November, the US Open moved to September and the British Open canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Championship is the first of three majors in 2020. The tournament gets underway -- without fans -- on Thursday from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. By the time it finishes on Sunday, we will know the answers to these questions: Can Tiger Woods win his 16th major championship? Can Brooks Koepka become the first player since Ben Hogan to win the PGA three years in a row? Can Jordan Spieth win the career slam?

There are plenty of storylines to follow, and our sister site CBS Sports has picked nine golfers to root for and nine favorites predicted to win the tournament. Here's what you need to know to watch the PGA Championship without cable.

When does Tiger tee off?

Tiger Woods is set to tee off on Thursday at 11:33 a.m. ET (8:33 a.m. PT) with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Check out all of the pairings and tee times for Round 1.

How can I watch the tournament without cable?



You need ESPN for the first two rounds and early coverage on the weekend. CBS has afternoon coverage of the final two rounds over the weekend. (Editors' note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

ESPN Plus subscribers can also watch a livestream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT) and featured groups from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT) of the first two rounds.

Here's the TV broadcast schedule:

Thursday and Friday

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Saturday

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT) on ESPN

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT) on CBS

Sunday

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT) on ESPN

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT) on CBS

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and the ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and the ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

You can watch the weekend coverage on CBS with CBS All Access if you live in one of these 206 areas where the service offers live TV. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

Sling TV does not offer CBS. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can watch ESPN with the $30-a-month Orange package. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

