PGA Championship 2019: Tee times, how to watch Tiger Woods live without cable

Golf's fourth major is moving up, if not in prestige -- it still ranks behind The Masters, US Open and British Open -- then on the calendar. The PGA Championship has been played after the other three majors in August since 1949, but this year it makes the leap to mid-May.

Fresh off of his comeback for the ages at the Masters, Tiger Woods is the favorite this week at the PGA Championship despite the fact that nobody has won both it and the Masters in the same season since Jack Nicklaus in 1975. Tiger is seeking his fifth career win at Bethpage, but faces a crowded field that includes defending champion Brooks Koepka along with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Here's what you need to know to watch the golf this week.

What: 2019 PGA Championship

2019 PGA Championship When: May 16-19

May 16-19 Where: The Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

The Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York TV channels: CBS and TNT

Live TV coverage

TNT has the early round coverage on Thursday and Friday before giving way to CBS for late-round coverage over the weekend. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

Here's the TV schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, May 16

TNT: 1 p.m to 7 p.m. ET

Round 2: Friday, May 17

TNT: 1 p.m to 7:30 p.m. ET

Round 3: Saturday, May 18

TNT: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2 p.m to 7 p.m. ET

Round 4: Sunday, May 19

TNT: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2 p.m to 7 p.m. ET

Tee times for each grouping can be found here.

Live streams online

You can watch a livestream of the tournament on PGA.com or the PGA Championship mobile app. It will follow featured groups and also show live action from the final three holes.

You can watch a TNT simulcast livestream all four days on WatchTNT.com or the Watch TNT app, but you'll need a username and password from a pay TV provider. You can also watch the CBS simulcast livestream of the final two rounds on CBS All Access. CBS All Access costs $6 a month, but offers a free trial that will let you watch all of the action over the weekend.

Golf guide for cord cutters

Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the PGA Championship, but you'll need to use a plan or a service that not only offers CBS and TNT, but also a live feed of CBS. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks.

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS and TNT, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's basic $45-a-month Access plan includes CBS and TNT. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. $45.00 at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS and TNT. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your ZIP code. $50.00 at DirecTV Now

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS and TNT. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of CBS is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

FuboTV The sports-centric FuboTV costs $55 and includes CBS and TNT. See a list of the markets where local CBS is available on FuboTV. $55.00 at FuboTV

Sling TV Sling TV's Blue and Orange plans include TNT but not CBS, which lets you watch the first two rounds and the mornings of the last two rounds. The Blue and Orange plans each cost $25 a month but are currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months. $25.00 at Sling TV

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid Internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Weekend option: Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the afternoon action for rounds 3 and 4 on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.