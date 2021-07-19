Pasta chips: This crispy, satisfying TikTok snack is stunningly easy to make

Allyza Umali/CNET

I've got to say I was intrigued when I first heard about the latest TikTok trend that has everyone air frying their elbow macaroni and bowtie pasta. While I'm not typically one to hop on the TikTok trends bandwagon -- yes, even whipped lemonade and feta pasta -- this is one of the first times I could actually try a recipe without going to the grocery store. TikTokers are calling this latest creation "pasta chips" and it only requires a few ingredients. Easy enough, right?

Just pick up the pasta of your choice (I used whole grain penne), olive oil, seasoning and parmesan cheese. You'll want to grab a dipping sauce, such as marinara, honey mustard or ranch. You could also try mixing cinnamon and sugar for a sweeter flavor. Once you've gathered all the ingredients, it's time to get started. You can also watch our social producer Lai try the recipe out in CNET's embedded TikTok below.

How to air fry the viral TikTok pasta chips

1. Boil your pasta until it's soft. Once it's finished, drain the water.

2. Add olive oil, seasoning and parmesan cheese to the pasta.

3. Put it in the air fryer and set it at 400 degrees F. Let it cook for around 10 minutes but keep an eye on it if you're using thinner pasta.

That's it! See our video above for inspiration. Also, if you don't have an air fryer, you can try making these in your convection oven at the same temperature, but you'll probably need to bake them a little longer. As always, keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn.

