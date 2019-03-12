Getty Images

College basketball fans and bracket jockeys from California to Colorado have a tournament just for them, and it makes perfect preparation for the big March Madness tourney starting later this month. It's the 2019 Pac-12 tournament.

The Pac-12 Conference is home to 2019 NCAA tournament hopefuls Washington and Arizona State, the top two seeds of the conference. And despite the fact that Washington lost to Oregon on March 9th, it has retained the number one seed. The Huskies and the Sun Devils are scheduled to play Thursday, along with Utah and Oregon State.

Before that happens, the lower-ranked teams, seeds 5-12, will face off starting Wednesday March 13. The Pac-12 tournament wraps up Saturday March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.

So how can you polish up your bracketology and watch all that Pac-12 action this year? The early round games on are on the dedicated Pac-12 Network, while one of the semifinal games, as well as the championship, air on ESPN. Thanks to live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the Pac-12 tournament games on?

With 12 teams invited to battle it out in the Pac-12, the NCAA holds three rounds leading up to the championship. (All times PT.)

March 13: First Round

Game 1: No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona at 12 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State at 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Washington vs. Game 1 winner at 12 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Game 2 winner at 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State vs. Game 3 winner at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Game 4 winner at 8:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

March 15: Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

March 16: Championship

Game 11 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

How can I watch the games live?

Many cable and satellite services carry Pac-12 Network and ESPN, but if you don't have cable can use a TV streaming service to watch live.

Unfortunately most streaming TV services, including DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue, don't carry the Pac-12 Network. That means the only way you can stream it without cable is via Sling TV and Fubo TV -- and Fubo TV lacks ESPN.

With that in mind, here are some notes on live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

Sling TV Orange (starting at $25) Sling TV costs $25 a month for Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, and it's running a special right now that gives gives you the first three months for $15 each. To get the Pac-12 Network you'll need the Sports Extra package, which adds another $5 per month. Note that you can also get Sports Extra with Sling TV Blue, but that package lacks ESPN. See at Sling TV

Fubu TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes Pac-12 Network but not ESPN. See at Fubu TV