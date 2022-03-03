Over 1 Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine. Here's How to Help

Hannibal Hanschke/Stringer/GettyImages

One week ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, which started a refugee crisis that continues to worsen. The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates that more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their homes in the past six days -- and millions more will likely flee unless the conflict ends immediately. All neighboring countries are keeping their borders open to those refugees who need protection.

At least 136 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 400 have been injured, the United Nations Human Rights office said Tuesday, but it notes that number is likely to increase. The US and European countries have condemned Russia's actions and agreed on a set of penalties against Russia and select Russian officials, including economic sanctions .

Now playing: Watch this: Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information...

Ukraine officials have declared a national state of emergency, and citizens affected by the war will need help. We've gathered a list of organizations offering aid during this crisis. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Note: We based our list on evaluations from Charity Navigator, which rates charities based on their financial health, accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator has assigned a "Give With Confidence" designation to the organizations listed below. Before you donate, you'll want to make sure that a given charity aligns with your values and that the donation is being used in ways you'd like. For more information, see our guide on how to vet a charity.

Americares

The Americares organization is providing medicine, medical supplies, emergency funding and medical professionals to help families in need in Ukraine. It's accepting donations now to help fund the costs.

(Ranked 97.87 on Charity Navigator.)

GlobalGiving



Global Giving has started a fundraiser to provide clean water, food and shelter to refugees in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.

(Ranked 96.66 on Charity Navigator.)

Hope for Ukraine



Hope for Ukraine is accepting donations to help citizens of Ukraine with basic necessities.

(Ranked 90/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Project Hope



Project Hope is sending medicine, supplies and aid to families in Ukraine. The organization is accepting donations to help deliver those items.

(Ranked 82.09/100 on Charity Navigator.)

Save the Children

The Save the Children organization is delivering essential humanitarian aid across the globe. Donations go toward items like food, blankets and face masks.

(Ranked 91.82/100 on Charity Navigator.)

UNICEF USA

The UNICEF organization is on the ground providing assistance to children in Ukraine. Donations go toward safe water, nutrition, health care, education and protection for those children.

(Ranked 89.18 on Charity Navigator.)

World Help

World Help is providing food, water and other necessities to families in Ukraine. It's accepting donations and notes that $35 pays for one week of food and water for one refugee.

(Ranked 82.6/100 on Charity Navigator.)