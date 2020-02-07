The 92nd Oscar Awards are happening Sunday, Feb. 9, meaning there's just a couple of movie nights left for you to watch the nominees you might have missed. The good news is that most of the major contenders (starting with Joker and its 11 nominations including Best Picture) are available to stream online right now. The same goes for The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage Story and many others, whether via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One or PS4. A few of the nominees are still in theaters -- including 1917, Little Women and Bombshell -- but the rest are available to watch from Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple's TV app (a.k.a. iTunes), Vudu, YouTube Movies and other services from the comfort of your couch.
See below for the Oscar-nominated films you can stream, rent or buy right now.
What can I watch right now on Netflix?
Netflix's recent strategy of releasing high-profile movies in the select theaters (thus making them eligible for awards) and then offering the same films on its service less than a month later may annoy traditionalists (and theater execs), but it means that three of the nominated flicks are ready for you to watch right now with a Netflix subscription:
How to watch the Oscar-nominated films
Of course, the streaming world goes beyond Netflix. Here's where you can find all of the major nominated movies online now. For the ones not yet available at home, we've included preorder links to Amazon. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy or rent anything featured on our site.
Joker (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor)
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor)
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Irishman (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor)
1917 (Best Picture, Best Director)
Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon
Parasite (Best Picture, Best Director)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Marriage Story (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)
Little Women (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)
Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon
Jojo Rabbit (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Ford v Ferrari (Best Picture)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Bombshell (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)
Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon
Pain and Glory (Best Actor)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
The Two Popes (Best Actor)
Harriet (Best Actress)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Judy (Best Actress)
Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Richard Jewell (Best Supporting Actress)
Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Best Supporting Actor)
Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube
Originally published Jan. 13 and updated as the movies listed become available on more services.
