Hollywood will gather tonight to fete itself. The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Who's hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel returns as host. Kimmel hosted last year, which ended in the most memorable fashion when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced "La La Land" as the Best Picture winner instead of "Moonlight." Hopefully, the producers of this year's show will send the presenters to the stage with the correct cards.

Who are the nominees?

Let's go over the big six categories:

Best Picture:

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet in "Call Me by Your Name"



Daniel Day-Lewis in "Phantom Thread"



Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out"



Gary Oldman in "Darkest Hour"



Denzel Washington in "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins in "The Shape of Water"



Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya"



Saoirse Ronan in "Lady Bird"



Meryl Streep in "The Post"



Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe in "The Florida Project"



Woody Harrelson in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Richard Jenkins in "The Shape of Water"



Christopher Plummer in "All the Money in the World"



Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige in "Mudbound"



Allison Janney in "I, Tonya"



Lesley Manville in "Phantom Thread"



Laurie Metcalf in "Lady Bird"



Octavia Spencer in "The Shape of Water"



Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread"



Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird"



Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk"



Jordan Peele for "Get Out"



Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water"



When do the Oscars start?

Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT, and the awards ceremony gets underway at 8 p.m ET, 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Oscars online

ABC will also let you stream the show for free on abc.com or the ABC app, but there are two catches: you'll need to prove you're a pay TV subscriber (or use an antenna or streaming service) and live in one of only a handful of TV markets in the US.

According to ABC, live streaming of the Oscars is available with a participating TV provider in the following markets: Chicago, Fresno, California; Houston; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and San Francisco. And customers with a DirecTV subscription in the following markets can stream live: Albuquerque; Boston; Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Monterey-Salinas, California; Oklahoma City; Omaha; Pittsburgh; Portland-Auburn, Maine; Savannah, Georgia; and West Palm Beach.

In addition to streaming the Oscars on the ABC's website or app, you can use one of the big five streaming services to stream the show if you live in the right market. Each of the streaming services offers a free, seven-day trial so you could sign up and watch the Oscars for free.

Sling TV

You'll need to pay $5 extra a month for the Broadcast Extra package on top of Sling TV's $20-a-month Orange package to get ABC. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of ABC in your area.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic $35-a-month "Live a Little" package includes ABC. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes ABC. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time. It costs $35 a month and includes ABC.

First published Feb. 9, 2018 at 12:14 p.m. PT.

Update March 4 at 8:04 a.m. PT: Updated to reflect the show taking place tonight.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.