Organize scarves and ties with shower curtain hooks

Closet organization isn't exactly rocket science. For example, you can use a large Command Hook or two to hang belts. However, finding a place to store certain garments or other miscellaneous items while also maintaining order is often easier said than done.

For ties and scarves, there is a very simple solution. All you need is a handful of shower curtain hooks and a clothes hanger, which you can find in packs of 12 for around $1.00 at your local Walmart or dollar store.

Taylor Martin/CNET

To make your own tie rack, take an unused clothes hanger from your closet and add one shower curtain hook per tie to the rung on the clothes hanger. Thread the ties through the hooks, one by one, and hang the clothes hanger on the clothes rod.

This also works exceptionally well for organizing your scarves and making them easier to sift through quickly.

If you have a scarf or tie that only goes well with one particular garment, put the shirt or garment on the coat hanger, slip the shower curtain hook over the hook end of the hanger and thread the tie or scarf through the hook.

If you want to take it one step further, you can attach a Command Hook to the wall and place your clothes hanger with the ties or scarves on it.

Here's where things get tricky and frustrating. Once you get everything hung and in the closet, you may realize that the clothes hanger does a really poor job of staying level with ties on it. A slight bump will send all the hooks to one end of the clothes hanger.

To prevent this from happening, use a small amount of hot glue on each shower curtain hook to hold it in place.

Alternatively, if you find this solution isn't stable enough and you have some extra space on the hanging rod in your closet, you can add the shower curtain hooks directly to the rod itself. This way, you won't need glue and the ties will stay in place much better.