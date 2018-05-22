The OnePlus 6 is now available. Just like many other Android phones this year, it has a notch, which lends itself to a larger display without increasing the size of the device itself. It was unveiled just last week, and it just scored a CNET Editors' Choice as the best new mid-priced phone you can buy right now. (Read the full CNET review of the OnePlus 6.)

The OnePlus ships in two different black colors, and in a few weeks, there will be a limited edition white model. All three models feature a glass back, but oddly enough no wireless charging.

If you want to get a OnePlus 6 as soon as possible, here's everything you need to know.

When can you order it?

The OnePlus 6 in midnight black and mirror black is now available. The silk white model will be available starting June 5.

OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, which will be available in late June for $69 or £69 (that's about AU$90 converted).

Where to order

OnePlus still sells directly to users through its own website, OnePlus.com. The company will eventually sell through its various partners, like Amazon, but the phone isn't yet available there.

How much will it cost?

The OnePlus 6 is available in three different memory and storage configurations, as well as three different colors.