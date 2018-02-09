Artyom Korotayev

Though the XXII Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea started Wednesday, Feb. 7, the opening ceremony wasn't until Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CST and 3 a.m. PST). The schedule is a little tricky, though. The only way to watch the opening ceremony live was through an app Friday morning. But don't worry -- there's still the TV broadcast.

NBC saved the TV broadcast for a tape-delayed version that will air at 8 p.m. ET Friday evening.

Here's the breakdown.

Live streaming

Editor's note: The live stream is now over. Your next best bet is to rewatch it on demand or catch the live broadcast. (See next section.)

If the opening ceremony is just a little too early, you can watch it in bed on your device using NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The app is available on iOS or on Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku, Windows 10, Xbox, Comcast X1 and some Samsung devices. You can also catch NBC's live coverage on fuboTV.

If the opening ceremony just doesn't fit with your schedule, you can also watch it on demand through NBCOlympics.com.

Watch it in VR

If you want to attend the opening ceremony, but can't make it to Korea, grab your VR headset. This year, the opening ceremony (and 30 other events) will be streamed in VR. Here's how to watch the opening ceremony in VR.

Channels

In order to capture the masses, NBC tape-delayed the TV broadcast of the opening ceremony. That means that even though most Americans will be watching it for the first time, it actually happened more than 12 hour prior.

Catch the TV broadcast of the opening ceremony only on NBC on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. At this point, you can still watch it on-demand at NBCOlympics.com.

For the rest of the Olympic events, you'll have more options -- NBCSN, CNBC, USA and the Olympic Channel will air all the regular Olympic events.

Highlights

This year, the opening ceremony will be hosted by Mike Tirico and Katie Couric. Athletes Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim will be representing the United States during the ceremonies.

Keep an eye out for the Korean teams. After much controversy, both North and South Korea will be walking under the same flag. Also, South Korea is rumored to feature a fascinating look at their culture during the ceremonies.