Olympics 2018 Opening Ceremony: Start time, how to watch online and more

Though the XXII Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea starts Wednesday, Feb. 7, the opening ceremony isn't until Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CST and 3 a.m. PST). So, there's plenty of time to figure out how to view it. Here are the options.

Live streaming

If the opening ceremony is just a little too early, you can watch it in bed on your device using NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The app is available on iOS or on Android, Apple TV ($179.00 at Apple), Amazon Fire ($78.93 at Walmart), Chromecast ($35.00 at Dell Home), Roku, Windows 10 ($124.99 at Amazon.com), Xbox, Comcast X1 and some Samsung devices. You can also catch NBC's live coverage on fuboTV.

If the opening ceremony just doesn't fit with your schedule, you can also watch it on demand through NBCOlympics.com.

Channels

NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA and the Olympic Channel will air all the regular Olympic events, but only NBC will have the ceremony. The live coverage starts at Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET (live) AND 8 p.m. ET (taped).

Highlights

This year, the opening ceremony will be hosted by Mike Tirico and Katie Couric. Athletes Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim will be representing the United States during the ceremonies.

Keep an eye out for the Korean teams. After much controversy, both North and South Korea will be walking under the same flag. Also, South Korea is rumored to feature a fascinating look at their culture during the ceremonies.