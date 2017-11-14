Now you can ramp up the bass on Google Home speakers

The latest in a long line of feature updates to the Google Home ($129.00 at Jet.com) comes in the form of a redesigned Google Home app. This update drops the tabs to the bottom of the app for easier access, but also improves the search function and introduces playback controls within the app. This means you can now better control what's casting from your phone.

Another important feature tucked in neatly with this update comes just ahead of the Google Home Max launch: equalizer settings.

Here's how you can fine-tune the sound coming from your Google Home speakers.

For starters, you will need the latest version of the Google Home app for Android or iOS. While your app may look different, it doesn't necessarily mean you're running the latest version of the app -- visual updates have slowly been rolling out for a few weeks, so the app may not look totally different from what you're used to. The preview version of the update I received for Android was Google Home version 1.26.30.8.

To change EQ settings for a Google Home speaker:

Open the Google Home app and tap the Devices button in the top right corner (or tap the hamburger button in the top left and select Devices from the menu).

button in the top right corner (or tap the hamburger button in the top left and select from the menu). For the Google Home speaker you want to edit, tap the three dots in the top right corner of the card and select Settings .

. Scroll down and select Equalizer under Device Info.

In this menu, you can adjust the bass and treble by a maximum of plus or minus 6 decibels in one-decibel steps. The settings change in real time, so it's best to play some music while making changes.

Spoiler: This is not going to make your Google Home Mini ($49.00 at Jet.com) thump. Don't expect these EQ settings to totally change the way your Google Home speaker sounds, but you can certainly fine tune the sound coming out of your speaker a little more to your tastes. This will be especially helpful when the Home Max lands next month.