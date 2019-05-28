Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Slow reconstruction and new dangers ahead

Michel Euler/Getty Images

It's been over a month since a fire ravaged the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, consuming its spire and most of the roof. Although the blaze has long since been extinguished, the historic church still isn't safe from the elements as the slow rebuilding process begins.

Notre Dame has long been a landmark wrapped into Parisian identity, and the fire gripped the internet. Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter became key venues for news updates, vented emotions and shows of support.

The Gothic cathedral, which dates from the 12th century, is a masterpiece itself with its flying buttresses, breathtaking stained glass windows and carved gargoyles, inside its walls are priceless Catholic relics and artifacts, paintings, statues and other precious artwork.

The cathedral's facade has been the subject of countless paintings and its soaring form also inspired Victor Hugo's famous novel, Notre-Dame de Paris or The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Aside from being one of the most important religious sites in France, it's also a symbol of Paris and one of the city's most visited monuments.

Experts now plan to fortify what's left of the 850-year-old structure.

What caused the fire? Was it an accident or arson?

French judicial police believe an electrical short-circuit is most likely what caused the devastating fire that blazed through Paris' historic Notre Dame Cathedral last month. According to the anonymous official who spoke with the Associated Press, investigators still aren't allowed inside the cathedral for safety reasons.

Authorities are still investigating the fire as an accident but are taking the cathedral's outdated fire-prevention safeguards into consideration, The New York Times reported.

Elements like firewalls and sprinkler systems were reportedly missing from Notre Dame's attic, where the fire burned, by choice. Electrical wiring reportedly wasn't allowed in the cathedral's attic to preserve its original design and to protect the lead ceiling's timber support beams.

Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Île-de-France region in which Paris lies, confirmed that the fire was an accident, though officials haven't elaborated on the exact cause. Paris police said it may be linked to the $6.8 million renovation efforts underway.

How is Notre Dame in danger now?

The greatest danger the cathedral faces now is the wind, Paolo Vannucci, the engineer who originally warned about the risks inside Notre Dame in the event of a fire, told La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper, on Monday. Vannucci said the landmark could withstand winds over 137 miles per hour before the fire. Since the blaze, that strength has diminished by 60%. Vannucci thinks it will take months to begin secure the vulnerabilities.

"According to my calculations the risks of a collapse at the level of the vault are still high," Vannucci told La Repubblica.

How long did it take to put the fire out?

It took nine hours and more than 400 firefighters to bring the blaze under control and eventually put it out altogether in the early hours of Tuesday. No deaths were reported, but one firefighter was reportedly seriously injured.

What survived the Notre Dame fire?

Though fire crews initially said they "may not be able to save Notre Dame," they were able to preserve the main structure including the outer walls and the two bell towers. Photos from inside the cathedral taken April 16 showed debris still smoldering around the altar. Later, a tweet surfaced showing that the rooster from the iconic spire survived the fire.

Artifacts and artwork in the cathedral were saved by Parisian fire services and the city's deputy mayor for tourism and sports, Jean-Francois Martins, and his team. They were able to salvage the Crown of Thorns, the Blessed Sacrament and other items. The rescued works were transported to the Louvre Museum for safekeeping. Copper statues representing the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for cleaning as part of the restoration project.

"We made a human chain, with our friends from the church ... to get, as quick as possible, to get all the relics," Martins told CBS News. "Everything is safe and undamaged, and in our really bad day, we had one good news."

Additionally, three beehives -- home to about 180,000 bees -- located beneath the rose window also survived the fire. Notre Dame's beekeeper, Nicolas Geant, said he received a call from the cathedral's spokesperson who said the bees were flying in and out of their hives. Geant posted photos of bees buzzing around one of the gargoyles last month.

What didn't survive?

The building's spire and part of the roof disintegrated in the fire.

How the Notre Dame fire started

The fire started shortly after the cathedral closed around 6:45 p.m. local time on April 15 and grew quickly in windy conditions. The narrow streets, the heat of the flames and the Parisian landmark's positioning along the River Seine made it difficult for firefighters to get closer.

At around 7:53 p.m., the spire fell amid the flames. Less than 15 minutes later, part of the roof collapsed, Reuters reported. The island where the cathedral is located, Paris' Ile de la Cité, was evacuated just before 8:30 p.m.

"Everything is burning; nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesperson Andre Finot told CBS News shortly after the blaze began.

Though President Donald Trump tweeted that "perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out," the civil defense agency of the French government responded that firefighters are using all means to combat the blaze, "except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral."

Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible #NotreDame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral. — Sécurité Civile Fr (@SecCivileFrance) April 15, 2019

How did people respond?



Images of the fire quickly swept the globe on social media. In Paris, France 24 reported, people gathered and to sing Ave Maria and Catholic hymns.

"Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn," Macron tweeted. France 24 reported that Macron is treating the fire as a national emergency.

In a tweet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said firefighters were working to control the flames from the "terrible" fire and she urged residents and visitors to respect the security perimeter.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Much like after the terrorist attacks on Paris in 2015, politicians, religious leaders and ordinary citizens from around also tweeted statements of support.

"The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of #NotreDame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world." @AGisotti pic.twitter.com/cRjUxkxRwa — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

Social media also delved into one of its favorite pastimes — conspiracy theories — after a US politician tweeted out unverified information after a friend in Europe told him the fire had been set intentionally.

Christopher Hale, who ran for Congress in Tennessee and writes opinion columns for Time magazine, quickly specified that his friend's information hadn't been confirmed and deleted his original tweet, according to The Daily Beast. But that didn't stop far-right conspiracy theorists from using Hale's tweet as proof that terrorists had started the fire.

"In retrospect, I absolutely never should have tweeted it in the first place," Hale told the publication. "I don't think I had the foresight about how much the worst parts of the internet will grasp for straws in their conspiracy theories."

Again, French authorities didn't suggest arson as a cause for the blaze.

Last month, firefighters from the Paris Fire Brigade also attended a reception in their honor at Macron's residence, the Élysée Palace. According to The New York Times, there was an additional ceremony scheduled for later in the day.

What's being done now?



In the aftermath of the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the landmark. Donations have already started coming in from French philanthropists and charities to fund the extensive rebuilding costs.

The University of Notre Dame donated $100,000 to the cathedral's relief and rang campus basilica's bell 50 times the following Tuesday.

IBM has pledged to give 1 million euros, while Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted that his company would donate funds. Disney reportedly pledged $5 million to the restoration efforts. Disney produced The Hunchback of Notre Dame, an animated adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel in 1996.

How can I donate to help rebuild Notre Dame?

Here are a few places to get you started if you're interested in being a part of rebuilding the cathedral:

Fondation du Patrimoine has collected more than 7 million euros internationally for the Notre Dame Cathedral. Donations can be made once or monthly by credit card, check or bank transfer. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving historical and cultural sites in France.

The Friends of Notre Dame is a 501c3 public charity. Donations to Notre Dame's restoration can be made by credit card, through PayPal, or by sending a check to the address on the website. The charity has broken up its budget into long-term, intermediate and urgent needs for the cathedral. Urgent needs include restoring the fallen spire, the collapsed roof and the sacristy.

The Basilica of the National Shrine, also known as America's Catholic Church, is collecting donations online and prayer requests in the wake of Monday's fire at the cathedral. The National Shrine encouraged the world to unite and rebuild the cathedral that has served as a place of worship for eight centuries.

The French Heritage Society, a public nonprofit, established a fund on Monday to collect donations for the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. You can donate online with a credit or debit card, with PayPal, send checks in the mail, or donate over the phone by contacting Benjamin Wells at the FHS Programs Membership Office, at (212) 759-6846, ext. 201. Donations are tax deductible under US law and eligible for deduction under French law.

Dozens of GoFundMe campaigns have cropped up around the world to help rebuild Notre Dame. While you can donate to these, be aware that they're unofficial fundraisers. It's important to always research organizations to make sure they're reputable.

How to see Notre Dame Cathedral

If you want to visit or relive a trip there, you can see virtual tours both inside the majestic halls and from a birds-eye view of the timeless architecture.

Originally published April 15, 1:09 p.m. PT.

