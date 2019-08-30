Jason Cipriani/CNET

The Note 10 Plus offers impressive battery life, but it's worth taking a few minutes to make sure you're getting every last bit of battery life from your phone. You can do the standard things like adjusting display brightness and screen timeout to help cut back on battery use, but there are some settings and features of phones in Samsung's Note 10 line that make it possible to go even further.

Going beyond the basics by lowering the screen resolution, using Night Mode or putting battery-hungry apps to sleep will prolong your battery.

Do you really need to see all those pixels?

Probably not. Sure, it's nice to look at videos or photos at the Note 10's full resolution, but pushing all those extra pixels eats into your battery life.

Instead, go with a lower resolution setting of FHD+, and I promise, you'll save battery life and barely notice a difference. Or if you really want to get aggressive, go all the way down to HD+.

Change your Note 10's resolution by going to Settings > Display > Screen resolution > FHD+.

Use Night Mode all the time

According to Google, using a night mode on your phone improves battery life and eases the amount of strain on your eyes when staring at the screen. Samsung's Note phones have a Night Mode, and instead of switching to it only at night, you can use it all day long.

Go to Settings > Display > Night mode and slide the switch next Turn on now to the On position.

Pay attention to Device Care suggestions

The Note 10 has a built-in system diagnostics app called Device Care. It monitors your phone in the background and will make suggestions to improve your phone's performance.

It's easy to overlook the suggestions made by the Device Care section of the settings app, but it's worth taking note of which apps it claims are draining your battery. You can then decide to deal with the offending apps, or accept the additional drain they cause.

On my Note 10 Plus, I receive the same alert every day for an app I use to sync my iCloud calendar with Android. I've tried changing how often the app syncs with Apple's servers, with no luck. But at the end of the day, having all of my calendars on my phone is worth the added tax on my battery life.

Use the Note 10's battery saving modes

If you're really in a bind and need to squeeze out as much battery life as possible, use the Note 10's power modes. You can change between power modes by going into Settings > Device care > Battery > Power mode. Alternatively, there's a Power mode toggle in the quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of your screen.

Each power mode tweaks and adjusts different aspects of your phone's performance, and will provide an estimate of how long your battery will last based on recent usage.

