No Time to Die: How to watch the new James Bond movie, what to know

MGM/Universal Pictures

Craig. Daniel Craig. He's back for the final time as superspy James Bond in No Time to Die, the 25th 007 film. For a while, the British actor made it sound like he wouldn't be putting on Bond's tux for a fifth time, so savor this one, fans. Here's what to know.

Plot teasers and trailers

Bond, retire? When the film opens, Bond has indeed left active spy service. But you can't keep a good spy down, and when CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) comes calling and wants Bond to help him find a missing scientist, you know he can't say no. The film has familiar characters, such as Leiter, Q, M and Moneypenny, plus new ones, such as Lashana Lynch's Nomi, who's taken over Bond's familiar 007 number.

The most recent trailer reminds fans that No Time to Die will carry on plot threads from 2015's Spectre, which introduced love interest Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz's villainous Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The first trailer, from 2019, features some good old-fashioned Bond movie staples, including Craig leaping off a bridge and riding his motorcycle up a steep stone staircase. Choppers, shootings, danger under ice, formal events where Craig looks great in a tux -- it's all there.

When does No Time to Die come out?

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, and will open in the UK on Sept. 30.

Americans will have to wait a little longer. No Time to Die opens in the US on Oct. 8.

It comes to Australia on Nov. 11.

How to see No Time to Die

No Time to Die will showing in theaters only. Sure, it will eventually come to streaming, but when and where isn't exactly clear. So if you're not willing to venture out to theaters at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, you'll need to be patient for now. Maybe check out our recommendations for which older Bond films to watch, and in what order.

Cast

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Rami Malek as villain Lyutsifer Safin

Christoph Waltz as iconic Bond bad guy Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Bond's love interest

Lashana Lynch as Nomi, another 00 agent

Ben Whishaw as gadgetmaster Q

Ralph Fiennes as M, Bond's boss

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, M's secretary

Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent and Bond's longtime pal, Felix Leiter